Ever since its announcement, Bhooth Bangla has kept audiences excited, and the trailer has offered a glimpse into its much-awaited horror-comedy world. Packed with the perfect mix of humour and scares, the film promises to be a wholesome family entertainer. While the excitement for the film is at its peak, the promotional spree has further elevated the frenzy around it. Now, the film is grabbing attention on every street with quirky posters of Akshay Kumar holding a lantern. Akshay Kumar Remembers Late Asrani Ahead of ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Release, Calls Him ‘Comedy Ke Ustad’ in Heartfelt Tribute (View Post)

Akshay Kumar’s Quirky Lantern Posters - See Post

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Akshay Kumar’s 'Bhooth Bangla' Posters Go Viral

Yes, the posters of Akshay Kumar holding a lantern have certainly taken over the nation, and people just can’t resist looking at them. Stuck on streetlights, these posters are visible across various cities, including Delhi, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Patna, and more. Everyone is seen clicking photos and the excitement among the audience is visible. This is indeed a very creative way of reaching out to the audience and building the right hype for the film. The Bhooth Bangla mania is truly taking over the nation, and now, with advance bookings open, it’s time to grab your tickets for this laughter riot. Suniel Shetty Praises Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Trailer, Calls Priyadarshan’s Horror-Comedy a ‘Maaddd Spooky Laugh-Riot’ You Can’t Resist (View Post)

About 'Bhooth Bangla'

Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films, presents Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Paresh Rawal, Tabu, and Rajpal Yadav. Directed by Priyadarshan and Produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor. Bhooth Bangla paid previews begin in theatres on 16th April 2026, 9 PM onwards.

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