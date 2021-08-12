Ajay Devgn's War-Drama Bhuj: The Pride of India is finally releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13 and the patriotic film's trailer has already struck the right chord among the audiences. Bhuj: The Pride of India has an ensemble cast and it's great to catch the film from home in this COVID-19 pandemic with our family and friends in our comfort zone. The makers are releasing it right before 2021 Independence Day and what a perfect time to release a patriotic film online. From Sidharth Malhotra’s Shershaah, Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj–The Pride of India to Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Kuruthi, the Independence Day Weekend Promises a Treat for Movie Buffs.

Just like Bhuj, Sidharth Malhotra's war movie Shershaah has also been released and Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom is heading for a theatrical release on August 19. With cinema halls given a go ahead in some states, Amitabh Bachchan, Emraan Hashmi's Chehre is the recent film to announce its release date i.e August 27. If you are planning to watch Bhuj: The Pride of India on Disney+ Hotstar, Here's everything you need to know about Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha's film. Bhuj: The Pride Of India Song Rammo Rammo: Sonakshi Sinha’s Garba Moves Will Be A Hit This Navaratri Season (Watch Video).

Cast

Helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya, the film stars Ajay Devgn playing the pivotal role of IAF pilot Vijay Karnik. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk, Pranitha Subhash and Ihana Dhillon in prominent roles.

Plot

The movie is based on incredible true events set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971, it revolves around the life of IAF Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik (played by Ajay Devgn), the then in charge of the Bhuj airport who, with his team, reconstructed the IAF airbase with the help of 300 women from the local village Madhapar.

Watch Bhuj: The Pride of India Trailer Below

When & Where to Watch Bhuj: The Pride of India

Bhuj: The Pride of India is arriving on Disney+ Hotstar on August 13. Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscribers can watch the film exclusively on the streaming app.

Bhuj: The Pride of India Movie Review

Bhuj: The Pride of India movie reviews are not out yet. LatestLY will share Bhuj: The Pride of India movie review once the film premieres on the Disney+ Hotstar app. Till then stay tuned!

