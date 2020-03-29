Bhushan Kumar Pledges to Donate Rs 12 Crores to the PM CARES Fund and CM Relief Fund (View Tweets)

Bhushan Kumar (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, March 29 (IANS) T-series honcho Bhushan Kumar has pledged to donate Rs 11 crore to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative PM CARES Fund and Rs 1 crore to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund, Maharashtra to lend support to the ongoing battle against the coronavirus pandemic. A host of other well-known faces, Akshay Kumar, Kapil Sharma, Maniesh Paul, Varun Dhawan among others have also contributed large amounts of funds to help aid in Covid-19 Relief. COVID-19 Relief: After Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul Pledges Rs 20 Lakh to Narendra Modi's PM Cares Fund (View Tweet).

Kumar took to Twitter on Sunday and tweeted: "Today, we are all at a really crucial stage & it's extremely important to do all we can to help. I, along with my entire @TSeries family pledge to donate Rs. 11 crores to the PM-CARES Fund. We can & will fight this together, Jai Hind @PMOIndia @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona." COVID-19 Outbreak: Kapil Sharma Donates Rs 50 Lakh To PM Relief Fund For The '#FightAgainstCorona' Cause (View Tweet).

In another Tweet, Bhushan mentioned that he will donate Rs 1 Crore to the CM Relied Fund. He tweeted, "In this hour of need, I pledge to donate Rs. 1 crore to the CM's relief fund along with my family at @Tseries. Hope we all get through this difficult time soon. Stay home, stay safe.@CMOMaharashtra @OfficeofUT @AUThackeray #IndiaFightsCorona."

Earlier, the government set up the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund, or the PM CARES Fund, with the objective of dealing with emergency situations such as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Contributors to the fund will enjoy tax benefits, it has been announced. Coronavirus Outbreak: Ananya Panday to Contribute to the Relief Fund Set Up by Producers Guild of India.

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India," PM Modi announced in a tweet on Saturday.