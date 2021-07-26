Ever since the announcement of Bigg Boss 15 has been made by the makers of the reality show, discussions about who will be entering the house have emerged. Aditya Narayan, who is currently hosting Indian Idol 12, was also rumoured to be a part of the show. Reacting to the reports, the singer has however denied being a part of the show.

Taking it to Instagram, he cleared the air about his participation in the show and said he won't mind entering as a guest or host the show.

Take A Look At His Post Below:

Aditya Narayan's Instagram Story (Photo Credit: Instagram)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 26, 2021 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).