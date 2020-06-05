Black Friday Actor Natarajan Subramaniam Goes On a Twitter Rant Against Anurag Kashyap (Read Tweets)

Anurag Kashyap, Natarajan Subramiam (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Black Friday actor Natarajan Subramiam has lost his cool over filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for some reason! The actor who has worked with Kashyap closely recently went on a Twitter rant against him. He accused him of not forgetting him and also 'talking nonsense.' Well, we exactly don't know why he had this sudden outburst! Incidentally, Anurag's Netflix film Choked hit the streaming platform today and is receiving a good response. Choked Review: Twitterati Wants You To Watch the Anurag Kashyap Movie, Especially For Its Music! (Read Tweets).

Some of the actors tweets read as, "Yeh anurag forgets me n talks nonsense... ask others those who involved with him... he is nothing but fool Anuragkashyab.... fool remauns fool..," "I spoke about one selfish.. and only about.. Anurag kashyab.." "Kind of work.. i did for him n Black friday.. every one worked too hard..." Anurag kashyap was part writer of SATHYA.. than he came with paanch script with us.. isupported him with no money...Last train to mahakaali... i got nothing.." Check out the tweets below.

Screengrab Of Tweets:

Screengrab of tweets

Natarajan, also popularly called as 'Natty', was introduced to Kashyap by filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. The duo went on to do films like Last Train to Mahakali (1999), Paanch (2003), and Black Friday (2004). Coming back to the tweets, Kashyap has not yet responded to those and we wonder what went wrong!