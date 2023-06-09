Ali Abbas Zafar's Bloody Daddy is the official remake of the 2011 French film Sleepless Night. The movie was earlier remade in Tamil as Thoonga Vanam, with Kamal Haasan playing the lead role. This time, it is Shahid Kapoor who plays the anti-hero character, a crooked cop who has to save his son from the clutches of a mobster while within the confines of the latter's luxury hotel. Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor is 'Bloody Good' in Ali Abbas Zafar's Gripping Thriller That Deserves Better Action Scenes.

Shahid plays Sumair, a narcotics officer who is shown to be crooked in his ways. He, along with a fellow corrupt officer Jaggi (Zeishan Quadri), steals drugs from two smugglers that belonged to a powerful mobster and hotelier Sikandar (Ronit Roy) in Gurugram. In response, Sikandar kidnaps Sumair's estranged son Atharva, and tells Sumair to bring the bag of drugs to his hotel and take his son in return. Sikandar had promised those drugs to another mobster Hamid (Sanjay Kapoor), who is always breathing down his neck about their whereabouts.

Sumair is tailed by two anti-corruption officers, Aditi (Diana Penty) and her superior Sameer (Rajeev Khandelwal). Unbeknownst to both Aditi and Sumair, Sameer is also corrupt and is in cahoots with Jaggi. He is also working for a mysterious drug kingpin, with whom he keeps messaging.

Oh, wait, I forgot to mention that this film is set during the lockdown phase of the pandemic, although a high-profile wedding is happening at Sikandar's hotel and people are partying like there is no virus in the air (there is also a Badshah cameo). Meanwhile, Sumair arrives at the hotel, but he loses the bag due to a series of double crosses. The rest of the story follows how he manages to escape from there with his son and what happens to the villain.

So what happens in the climax and what do we make of the twist that is shown during the end credits? Let's explore the finale and the final twist. Of course, there are MAJOR SPOILERS ahead, so be careful.

What Happens to the Villains?

Hamid was shot dead by Sikandar earlier in a heated argument. However, Sikandar didn't notice that Hamid's right-hand man (Mukesh Bhatt) had witnessed the killing and was now stalking them throughout the hotel, looking for an opportunity to strike. Jaggi was accidentally shot by one of Hamid's other men, who was himself fatally wounded, as he tried to kill Sumair from behind. Sumair found a mobile phone in his coat pocket, which made him realize who Jaggi was working for. He slipped the phone into Aditi's coat pocket when she wasn't looking.

Later, Sumair managed to escape from the hotel after killing Sikandar's brother (Vivan Bhatena) and setting off the fire alarm. He tried to use Sameer's car to make his escape (having taken the keys during their earlier fight) without realizing that his lost bag of drugs was still in the car. However, before he could drive away with his son, Sikandar and his right-hand man Vicky (Ankur Bhatia) ambushed them and Vicky took the bag from the car. However, Vicky was shot dead by Hamid's man, who was also killed. With the police arriving on the scene, and with a little help from Aditi, Sumair managed to escape while Aditi and Sameer arrested Sikandar.

Later, while they were driving away in a police vehicle, Aditi received a call from the same phone that Sumair had dropped in her pocket. The caller was Sumair, who told her that the number with whom Jaggi had been chatting was that of the corrupt officer that he had told her about earlier. When Aditi called that number, it was Sameer who answered. Realizing that his game was up, Sameer shot Aditi. It was then revealed that the mysterious person he had been working for was Sikandar, who had been using him as a backup plan in case Sumair decided to betray them for the drugs. However, Sikandar didn't know that Sameer had always planned to betray him. I think he was going to steal the drugs from Sumair with the help of Jaggi, if Sikandar hadn't kidnapped Atharva and made a mess of that plan. Bloody Daddy Review: Shahid Kapoor’s Performance in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Film Gets Praised by Critics!

Anyway, Sameer killed Sikandar and also shot the driver, making it look like Sikandar had shot them first and then caused an accident. After the police rescued Sameer from the wreckage, he found out that Aditi wasn't dead, and he realized that his game was up.

Sumair's True Face

The reason why Aditi helps Sumair in the climax is because he had convinced her that he was acting corrupt as part of an undercover sting to smoke out the corrupt officers in the department, through Jaggi. Since she learns that Sumair was telling the truth about his son, she might have figured the rest of his story was also true.

So was Sumair telling the truth? This is cleared in the epilogue shown during the end-credits. After having recovered from his injury, Sumair is cordial with his ex-wife and her new boyfriend. He also mends his relationship with Atharva, who now thinks his father is a hero and they plan to continue their staycation, despite his mother's resentment. While Sumair and Atharv go back Sikandar's hotel to take Sumair's car from there, they meet Aditi (whose hand is in a sling) who updates Sumair about the arrest of Sameer. She inquires him about the missing three extra bag of drugs, but Sumair shows ignorance. However, while they were having this conversation, Atharva opens the compartment of the car, and finds those missing drugs there.

Atharva, and the viewer, realises that Sumair is no honest cop (something he already knew, when he tells Sikandar earlier that his father won't return the drugs). Sumair was just lying to Aditi about being an undercover cop just to make sure she has his back at the right time, and he is definitely planning to sell those drugs for himself. In the end, the only honest adult in the whole equation was only Aditi, and even the poor woman was deceived by the man she chose to trust for a brief moment.

