Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol attended an awards show in the city, and going by the viral video, the brothers had a blast. In the video, Bobby is seen recreating the iconic 'Jamal Kudu' hook step with Sunny. The Animal actor is seen placing a glass on Sunny's head for the signature move, and then grooving along with him. The Deol brothers share a close bond, and this latest video is proof of that. Elderly Couple's Chai Time Groove to Animal Movie Song 'Jamal Kudu' Sparks Joy on the Internet! Watch Viral Video.

Watch Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol Dancing To Jamal Kudu Song:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ETimes (@etimes)

