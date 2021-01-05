Bollywood designer Swapnil Shinde shocked the fashion world with her latest revelation. The designer took to social media to come out as a transwoman and shared how her journey up till here has been. She talked about her transformation and went on to share a few pictures of herself with the emotional note as well. She also announced that she has changed her name from Swapnil to Saisha and is not ready to fully embrace her new life. Lakme Fashion Week 2020 Summer/Resort: Sunny Leone Makes Casual Fashion Look So Happening for Swapnil Shinde.

Swapnil shared a few close-up pictures of herself. With long hair and makeup, Saisha looks absolutely impressive in these pictures. Her post read, "Irrespective of your origin, there will always be something that reminds you of your childhood. For me, it takes me back to the kind of loneliness that aches, to pressures that pushed me into solitude and the chaos of confusion that grew every moment. All through school and college, while the boys outside tormented me because I was different, the internal pain was far worse."

He added, "I felt suffocated living a reality that I knew wasn't mine, yet one that I had to stage everyday because of societal expectations and norms. It was only in my early 20s at NIFT where I found the courage to accept my truth; I truly bloomed. I spent the next few years believing that I was attracted to men because I was gay, but it was only 6 years ago that I finally accepted to myself, and today that I accept to you. I'm not a gay man. I am a Transwoman.” She also explained the reason behind her name and wrote, “Here we go 2021. P.s : Saisha means a meaningful life and I plan to make mine an exceptionally meaningful one.”

Ever since her revelation, Saisha has been showered with love and support from her industry friends. Aditi Rao Hydari, Sunny Leone, Shruti Haasan, Saie Tamhankar dropped sweet messages in the comments section of Saisha's post. Sunny Leone wrote, "I love you and I am so proud of you for being the BEST YOU!! The YOU you always wanted to be. Congrats and happy birthday SISTA!!" After Getting Slammed for a Disastrous Fashion Outing, Deepika Padukone Makes Not One but Three Winning Statements.

Saisha aka Swapnil Shinde has styled a streak of Bollywood beauties like Deepika Padukone, Sunny Leone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the past.

