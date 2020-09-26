Deepika Padukone’s name emerged in connection to the ongoing Bollywood drug probe that has come in limelight during Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case investigation. The Bollywood actress who was shooting in Goa for her upcoming flick was issued summons by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on September 23. The actress was spotted arriving at the NCB office in Mumbai today for the interrogation. Pics and videos of her arrival are all over the internet. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Fly Back to Mumbai From Goa for Actress' NCB Appearance.

The news agency ANI has shared a video of Deepika Padukone’s arrival at the NCB Office. “Actor Deepika Padukone arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) SIT office. She has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join the investigation of a drug case, related to #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase,” reports the agency. Besides Deepika, the others who would be questioned related to this case include the actress’ manager Karishma Prakash and actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. Bollywood Drug Probe: Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone’s Manager Karishma Prakash Reach NCB Office.

Deepika Padukone At NCB Office

Mumbai: Actor Deepika Padukone arrives at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) SIT office. She has been summoned by Narcotics Control Bureau to join the investigation of a drug case, related to #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase. pic.twitter.com/kzxaHGvXFl — ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2020

Reports suggest that the Mumbai Police has arranged for maximum security outside the NCB office. Actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are also expected to appear before NCB today. Rakul Preet Singh, who was also issued summons by the NCB, was interrogated on Friday and her statement has been recorded by the SIT.

