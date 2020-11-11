Luviena Lodh, claiming to be Mahesh Bhatt’s nephew Sumit Sabharwal’s wife, had alleged that her husband that sold drugs to Amyra Dastur. Luviena had shared a video on Instagram in which she had mentioned that she is considering divorcing Sumit and alleged that he’s involved in drugs and flesh trade in the film industry and Bhatt is aware about it. Amyra’s advocate Saveena Bedi Sachar later issued a statement that read, ‘the video contains false statements’. As per latest reports, Amyra Dastur has been granted interim relief by Bombay High Court and has also restrained Luviena Lodh from “publishing, circulating, republishing or communicating any defamatory, slanderous, libellous comments and offending videos” against the former. Amyra Dastur’s Advocate Issues Clarification Against Accusations Made By Mahesh Bhatt’s Relative Luviena Lodh, Says ‘Video Contains False Statements’.

Amyra Dastur has shared a statement on social media in which she has thanked the Bombay High Court for the ‘just order’. She mentioned “Thank you Hon’ble #BombayHighCourt for your just order. Extremely grateful to our amazing judicial system and to @BediSaveena for fighting for what is right and just. This Diwali let us cleanse our lives from negativity, lies and hatred. #SpreadLove #spreadkindness.” Mahesh Bhatt Moves Bombay HC to File a Defamation Suit Against Luviena Lodh over Her Video That Alleges Harassment by Sadak 2 Director.

Amyra Dastur’s Statement

Thank you Hon’ble #BombayHighCourt for your just order. Extremely grateful to our amazing judicial system and to @BediSaveena for fighting for what is right and just. This Diwali let us cleanse our lives from negativity, lies and hatred. #SpreadLove #spreadkindness 🙏🏻🪔🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/BwfP9x5IJb — Amyra Dastur (@AmyraDastur93) November 11, 2020

Amyra Dastur had filed a defamation lawsuit against Luviena Lodh in the Bombay High Court for allegedly calling her a ‘druggie’ and defaming her. As per a report in TOI, Justice PK Chavan heard the matter and passed restraining orders against Luviena.

