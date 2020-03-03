Bunty Aur Babli 2: Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh Are All Smiles As They Wrap Abu Dhabi Schedule

Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The fans are extremely elated to know that Rani Mukerji is returning with her hit film, Bunty Aur Babli's sequel. However, the fans will get to see Saif Ali Khan as 'Bunty' instead of Abhishek Bachchan. Also, the cast is bigger with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh's inclusion as the lead stars. Recently, the makers released a still from the sets of the film as they wrapped up the Abu Dhabi schedule. Bunty Aur Babli 2 Motion Poster: Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh are all Set to Con You on June 26, 2020.

The first installment entirely shot in India where the couple from their respective small towns, move to the city to achieve their dream and turn into cons. The film also had Amitabh Bachchan in the crucial role of a swagger cop. It is yet unknown whether he will have a cameo in this one or fans will get to see an entirely different plot here. Meanwhile, check out the still here.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 cast

On the other hand, the fans also super thrilled to watch Siddhant aka MC Sher of Gully Boy being a part of this project. His performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy directorial was lauded by the fans. Sharvari will make a debut in Bollywood with this film. The fans are also expecting the 'Hum Tum' magic from Rani and Saif through this film. Well, it is too early to comment on the project until we get to see at least the first video glimpse!