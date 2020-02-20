Chehre: Makers Release Annu Kapoor’s Look from Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi Starrer on His Birthday!

Annu Kapoor's Look In Chehre (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The upcoming flick Chehre is a Rumi Jaffery directorial. It stars veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi in the lead roles. This mystery thriller also features Annu Kapoor in a pivotal role. The makers have Annu Kapoor’s look from the film on February 20, and it is special because, the actor celebrates his 64th birthday today. And we don’t think, anything better than this could have been the perfect gift for the veteran hero and to all his fans. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's 'Chehre' Gets New Release Date.

Annu Kapoor is known for his roles in films such as in Mr. India, Vicky Donor and Jolly LLB 2. He is also a National Film Award-winner for Best Supporting Actor for Vicky Donor. Talking about his look in Chehre, Kapoor is seen all smiles in a turban clad avatar. He is seated on a couch, dressed in a brown coat and sweater and a maroon coloured turban. From the backdrop, it looks like the setup of a house. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Kapoor’s look on Twitter, and captioned it as, #FirstLook: #AnnuKapoor in #Chehre... Stars #AmitabhBachchan and #EmraanHashmi... Directed by Rumi Jafry... Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures and Saraswati Entertainment P Ltd... 17 July 2020 release.” Amitabh Bachchan Receives a Standing Ovation on the Sets of Chehre – Here’s Why.

Annu Kapoor’s Look In Chehre

The other actors who would be seen playing a key role in Chehre includes Krystle D’Souza, Rhea Chakraborty and Siddhanth Kapoor. Talking about the lead actors’ roles, Amitabh Bachchan would be playing the role of a lawyer, whereas Emraan Hashmi would be seen as a business tycoon. Keep watching this space from the world of entertainment.