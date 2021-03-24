Late Sushant Singh Rajput's California-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti wishes the actor was around to witness Chhichhore winning a National Award in the Best Hindi Film category. "Chhichhore wins National Film Award. Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don't feel proud of you. #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero," Shweta tweeted. 67th National Film Awards: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore Gets the Best Hindi Feature Film Nod!

In a separate tweet, she shared photographs of a Sushant Singh Rajput memorial plaque. It reads: "Sushant Singh Rajput (1986-2020, Bihar, Mumbai, India), an actor, keen Astronomer, environmentalist and humanitarian, a soul that touched millions." 67th National Film Awards: Varun Sharma on Chhichhore Winning the Best Hindi Feature Film Award, Says ‘This Is a Huge Validation and We Are Truly Overwhelmed’.

Check Out Shweta Singh Kirti's Tweet Below:

'Chhichhore' wins National Film Award.” Bhai, I know you are watching, but I wish you were there to receive the award. Not a single day passes when I don’t feel proud of you. 🙏 #ChhichhoreBagsNationalAward #SushantOurHero https://t.co/iph8MYmd7q — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 23, 2021

Another Tweet By Her Reads:

He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God’s own child my baby... you will always live on...❤️ #ForeverSushant pic.twitter.com/ea8HNW7iBH — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) March 23, 2021

Sharing the photos, Shweta tweeted: "He lives on... his name lives on... his essence lives on! That is the impact of a pure soul! You are God's own child my baby... you will always live on... #ForeverSushant." Chhichhore, which bagged the National Award this year, had a theatrical release on September 6, 2019. Sushant died on June 14, 2020. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has dedicated the victory to late Sushant, lead actor of the film.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2021 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).