Christmas 2023 saw Malaika Arora opening up her festive world through a captivating Instagram post. The actress shared a peek into her celebrations, showcasing delightful decorations and a lavish feast. Amongst the spread, she unveiled a heartwarming picture featuring her son alongside their cherished pet. The post not only captured the essence of Christmas merriment but also radiated warmth and family togetherness, resonating with her followers and spreading the joyous holiday spirit. Christmas 2023: Khushi Kapoor Looks Smoking Hot in Red Mini Dress As She Cuddles With Her Furry Friend (View Pics).

See Malaika Arora's Latest Instagram Post Here:

