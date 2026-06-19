'Cocktail 2' Cast Fees: Shahid Kapoor Is the Highest-Paid Star; Here's How Much Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna Earned

Bollywood's latest romantic drama, Cocktail 2, has finally arrived in cinemas today, June 19, 2026, drawing significant attention not just for its fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, but also for the hefty paychecks reportedly commanded by its lead stars. The Homi Adajania directorial, a spiritual successor to the much-loved 2012 film Cocktail, is generating considerable buzz, especially concerning the cast fees for its three protagonists. ‘Cocktail 2’ Twitter Review: Kriti Sanon Is the Only Saving Grace in Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Watchable Rom-Com, Say Moviegoers.

‘Cocktail 2’ Cast Fees Revealed

Shahid Kapoor, the senior-most among the trio, has reportedly taken home the biggest share, securing a substantial INR 35 crore for his role as Kunal.

Following Shahid, Kriti Sanon, who portrays Ally in the film, has reportedly charged INR 15 crore. Rounding out the lead cast, pan-India star Rashmika Mandanna, playing the character Diya, also reportedly received INR 15 crore for her part in Cocktail 2.

This breakdown highlights a significant pay difference among the stars, with Shahid Kapoor's individual fee surpassing the combined earnings of both Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. The remuneration structure reflects the actors' current market value and their perceived pull at the box office.

More About ‘Cocktail 2’

Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, who also helmed the original film. The screenplay was co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, with Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan, and Ankur Garg producing under the banners of Maddock Films and Luv Films. The film promises to deliver a new take on modern relationships, situationships, and emotional complexities, much like its predecessor.

Mounted on an estimated budget of INR 150 crore, Cocktail 2 includes approximately INR 95 crore for production and an additional INR 20 crore allocated for print and advertising. Principal photography for the film commenced in August 2025 and concluded in January 2026, with stunning locations in Sicily, Italy, along with Delhi and Gurugram. ‘Cocktail 2’ Release Date, Cast, Plot – All About Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Rom-Com.

The musical score for Cocktail 2 is composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The soundtrack has already spawned several popular tracks, including "Jab Talak" (released April 8, 2026), "Mashooqa" (released May 19, 2026), "Tujhko" (released May 25, 2026), "Vallah" (released June 9, 2026), and a recreated version of the original's hit, "Bandhu 2.0" (released June 17, 2026).

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 04:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).