‘Cocktail 2’ Trailer Reactions: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti’s Chaotic Love Triangle Wins Praise; Fans Can’t Wait for Their Chemistry on Screen (Watch Video)

The official trailer for the highly anticipated romantic-comedy sequel Cocktail 2 has been released, sparking widespread discussion online. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film positions Kapoor at the centre of a chaotic and high-stakes love triangle. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced under the Maddock Films banner, the sequel aims to recreate the massive commercial success of the original 2012 film, which featured Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. ‘Cocktail 2’ Song ‘Tujhko’: Shahid Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna’s Love Story Unfolds in Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan’s Soulful Melody (Watch Video).

‘Cocktail 2’ Trailer Out

The three-minute trailer gives audiences a first look at the film's premise, establishing a fast-paced, modern take on relationships set against the scenic backdrop of Italy. The footage reveals that the story centres on Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna), a couple whose long-term relationship survives college and long-distance, eventually leading to their engagement. However, the dynamic shifts dramatically with the introduction of Ellie (Kriti Sanon), a glamorous mutual friend.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Cocktail 2’:

As the trailer progresses, Kunal finds his feelings deeply divided between the comfort of his fiance and a burgeoning, passionate romance with Ellie, leading to a messy, emotionally charged "threesome" dynamic of friendship and love. The trailer balances this intense melodrama with sharp comedic timing, enviable high-fashion wardrobe choices, and the nostalgic return of the iconic track “Tum Hi Ho Bandhu”.

‘Cocktail 2’ Trailer Reactions

Initial reception across social media platforms has been overwhelmingly positive. Within hours of its launch, the trailer trended across platforms like X (formerly Twitter), YouTube, and Instagram, rapidly accumulating millions of views. Netizens quickly took to comment sections to praise the fresh casting choices and the apparent on-screen chemistry among the three leads. Many fans highlighted Shahid Kapoor's return to the lighthearted romantic-comedy genre as a major selling point.

‘Cocktail 2’ Trailer Earns Praise From Netizens

(Photo Credit: YouTube)

Early audience sentiment suggests strong anticipation for the film's upcoming theatrical release on June 19. A significant number of online discussions are already labelling the movie a certified box-office winner, citing its witty dialogue, appealing visuals, and the mass popularity of its lead actors as key factors that will draw crowds back to theatres.

Cocktail 2 is mounted on an estimated budget of INR 80 crore, carrying high expectations as a spiritual successor to the 2012 classic. The film serves as a reunion for Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon following their 2024 hit Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, the project aims to capture the same urban, relationship-driven zeitgeist that defined its predecessor. Rashmika Mandanna Wears a Kimono, Holds Vijay Deverakonda Tight in Loved-Up Photos From ‘Extra Fun’ Japan Getaway.

Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, Luv Films, and Ankur Garg, Cocktail 2 is scheduled to hit theatres globally on June 19, 2026.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 03:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).