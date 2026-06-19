‘Cocktail 2’ Twitter Review: Kriti Sanon Is the Only Saving Grace in Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna’s Watchable Rom-Com, Say Moviegoers

The highly anticipated romantic comedy-drama Cocktail 2 made its theatrical debut on Friday, June 19, 2026, drawing early audiences to theatres across India. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Maddock Films alongside Luv Ranjan, the film features an ensemble lead cast of Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. Following its morning screenings, the film generated significant traction on social media, emerging as a major talking point as viewers shared their initial impressions. ‘Cocktail 2’ Release Date, Cast, Plot – All About Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna’s Rom-Com.

Audience Review ‘Cocktail 2’

Early viewer feedback on X (formerly Twitter) reflects a divided response, with audiences praising certain elements while expressing reservations about the narrative. Many moviegoers welcomed the project as a refreshing departure from the action-heavy releases that have dominated the box office. Viewers who enjoyed the film labelled it an entertaining romantic comedy, highlighting its visual appeal, scenic locations, and a modern take on contemporary relationships.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Cocktail 2’:

Among the cast, Kriti Sanon received notable commendation, with multiple users praising her screen presence and performance. Shahid Kapoor's return to the romantic genre and his on-screen chemistry with both leading ladies also earned positive mentions from fans.

‘Cocktail 2’ Twitter Review

#Cocktail2Review: A Mixed bag for sure but far decent from the crap trailer. With a little corporate push from the masters of the game, it should emerge as a Success/Hit. It's rather unconventional to see a girl, who doesn't think of marriage much, wishing to test her… pic.twitter.com/IRUxn02p2v — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) June 19, 2026

‘Cocktail 2’ Is a Kriti Sanon Show

#Cocktail2 Interval Review : It’s all Kriti Sanon show, her screen presence is treat to eyes, She is Soul of Cocktail 2. Rashmika Mandana is a Miscast, her Hindi accent is still irritating, The Goofiness is Missing in Shahid Kapoor’s Character, some scenes looked Absurd. The… — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) June 19, 2026

‘Cocktail 2’ Criticised for Bad Writing

#Cocktail2 REVIEW: This is how u normalise everything by adding Funny BGM. Luv Ranjan Ki Writing ka koi Jawab nahi😭 pic.twitter.com/y4KQ8IY0Cb — Surajkumarofficial (@Surajkumarrevi1) June 19, 2026

A Moviegoer Calls ‘Cocktail 2’ Forced Sequel

Watched #Cocktail2 A forced sequel boring script & lots of overacting.#KritiSanon is the ONLY saving grace of the film you can watch it for her 😍 Another flop for Shahid kapoor. How he is surviving in the industry for more than 2 decades is BEYOND SCIENCE. pic.twitter.com/T10FYkA0wW — Aamir 2100cr SRK 1100cr (@Rancho119) June 19, 2026

‘Cocktail 2’ Review

Everything about #Cocktail2 sucks.🤮 The casting feels uninspired, the songs lack soul, and nothing about it captures what made the original so memorable. It also highlights @MaddockFilms' transformation from a studio that built its reputation on fresh, content-driven hits.. 1/2 — Sikandar (@Sikanda53186882) June 17, 2026

More About ‘Cocktail 2’

The movie serves as a modern extension of the popular 2012 film Cocktail, which originally starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. While the original film was helmed by Adajania, this latest iteration brings a completely new central cast into a fresh narrative loop involving friendship, commitment, and modern-day relationship dynamics. The soundtrack for the sequel, composed by Pritam, features tracks like "Mashooqa" and a revised version of the original's hit song, "Tum Hi Ho Bandhu 2.0". Viral: Kriti Sanon Shields Rashmika Mandanna As Unruly Fans Mob ‘Cocktail 2’ Actresses at Pune Promotions (Watch Video).

Notably, the film has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an 'A' (Adults Only) rating, featuring a total runtime of 150 minutes. This classification marks a career-first for Kriti Sanon, while representing the second adult-rated Hindi project for Rashmika Mandanna following Animal (2023), and the fifth for Shahid Kapoor. Following its theatrical run, Cocktail 2 is scheduled to stream digitally on Netflix.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 12:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).