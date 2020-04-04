Coronavirus Outbreak: Saif Ali Khan Is Coaxing Kareena Kapoor Khan to Give Him Yoga Lessons During Lockdown Period

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In order to curb the spread of the coronavirus, PM Narendra Modi imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 24. This lockdown is for 21 days and during this period, individuals (except for essential services) are required to stay home. The citizens have also being asked to follow hygiene protocols and maintain social distancing. From celebs to commoners, all are trying to do productive activities and be stress-free, both mentally and physically. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is definitely trying to utilise this lockdown period in a positive manner. Janata Curfew: Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Boys' Saif Ali Khan And Taimur Pot A Plant For A Better World (View Pics).

In an interview to a leading tabloid, Saif Ali Khan has revealed the activities he does during this quarantine phase. He has apparently prepared a schedule, which also involves fitness sessions. He has also revealed how he is coaxing his wife, gorgeous Kareena Kapoor Khan to teach him yoga. We all know when it comes to fitness, there’s no better trainer than Bebo! Saif was quoted as saying, “I wake up early and get some exercise in. Fortunately, we have a treadmill at home and I’m coaxing Kareena to give me some yoga lessons. Chasing my kid (Taimur) around the house is also a good workout,” reports Mirror. Coronavirus Outbreak: Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan Pledge Support to PM-CARES and Maharashtra CM’s Relief Fund (View Post).

Saif - Taimur Getting Involved In Gardening

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) on Mar 22, 2020 at 12:34am PDT

Besides this, Saif Ali Khan is also getting involved in gardening along with his baby boy Taimur. In fact, Kareena Kapoor Khan had also shared a pic on Instagram in which the father-son duo were seen busy gardening. The actor also does not miss to catch up with his reading sessions and also brushing up with his culinary skills. Well, celebs during this quarantine period are definitely not shying away from getting involved in household chores.