The shooting of the upcoming film Daayra has wrapped up and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says it feels like closing a powerful chapter.

Kareena said: “Daayra pushed me into a space I’ve been wanting to explore for a while. It’s intense, consuming, and incredibly rewarding. Wrapping this film feels like closing a powerful chapter, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.

The film’s director Meghna Gulzar added that Daayra is a story that demands honesty, precision, and emotional courage from the team.

Kareena Kapoor Says the Film Pushed Her Into a New Creative Space as Shoot Concludes

“Watching this team come together so seamlessly has been nothing short of gratifying. As we wrap, I feel immense pride in what we’ve created,” she added.

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Prithviraj said: “Working on Daayra has been creatively invigorating. The character, the world, and Meghna’s vision challenged me in all the right ways. I’m excited for viewers to step into this universe with us.”

Set against the complex world of crime and justice, Daayra positions its lead pair in roles that harness their full dramatic prowess. Prithviraj steps into the shoes of a police inspector, while Kareena embodies a fierce, enigmatic character whose presence adds a striking edge to the narrative.

Amrita Pandey, CEO of Junglee Pictures shared, "Wrapping Daayra feels incredibly special. Reuniting with Meghna for the third time has been a rewarding journey—this film goes far beyond a typical crime drama, digging deep into truth and justice in a way that will stay with audiences".

Daayra marks a formidable partnership between Junglee Pictures, celebrated for making fearless, high-impact cinema such as Raazi, Talvar, and Badhaai Do. Pen Studios, led by Dr. Jayantilal Gada, whose production and distribution expertise has powered large-scale successes like RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The film also marks the third collaboration between Junglee Pictures and Meghna Gulzar. Co-written by Yash and Sima alongside Meghna Gulzar, Daayra delves into the timeless paradox of crime, punishment, and the pursuit of justice.

