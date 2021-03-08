Actress Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to share with fans that she has started shooting for her film Dasvi. The actress plays the role of Bimla Devi in the film. She posted a picture of her in a sari, with folded hands. Her Hindi caption stated it was the first day of Bimla Devi on the set of Dasvi. "#HappyWomensDay!" she added. Nimrat had shared the first look of the film a few weeks back. Dasvi: Abhishek Bachchan Introduces His Character From the Film With an Intriguing Poster (View Pic).

The film also stars Yami Gautam, who plays the role of an Harayanvi IPS officer in the film. Abhishek Bachchan will also be part of the film. He plays the role of Gangaram Choudhary in the film. The comedy film has been directed by debutant director Tushar Jalota and produced Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studio. The film is being shot at Agra. Nimrat Kaur Express Concern About Stray Cats Disappearing near Her Noida Home.

Nimrat shot to fame with her act in The Lunchbox in 2013, and also impressed in the 2015 Akshay Kumar release, Airlift. The actress was seen on international shows such as Homeland and Wayward Pines, and will next be seen in the Aanand L. Rai directorial Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

