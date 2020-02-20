Deepika Padukone Gets Trolled For Her 'Ode to Every Woman Who Puts Her Husband’s Dream Before Her Own' Caption!

Deepika Padukone's first look as Romi Dev from '83 out now (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is once again at the receiving end of trolling. This time it is for her caption that she used while sharing the poster of '83. In the movie, she plays the role of former cricket captain Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev. She sported a short hair do in it, resembling the real-life figure. The fans lauded the look but some took notice of the caption that she wrote. Deepika Padukone Is a Femme Fatale With Oodles of Mystiqueness in Balmain for Mirchi Music Awards 2020 But That Jewellery Is Meh!.

The actress wrote, "To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...” This was not taken down well by some of the netizens who believed that every woman should pursue her dreams as well. Check out the tweets below.

Deepika's Tweet

“To play a small part in a film that captures one of the most iconic moments in sporting history has been an absolute honour!83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...” #ThisIs83 pic.twitter.com/JHTjQE8KC3 — Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) February 19, 2020

Twitterati Hits Back

good god, "every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own" has been happening since the dawn of time and needs to stop. NOW. — 𝕁𝕒𝕪𝕒 𝔻𝕦𝕓𝕖𝕪 (@msjdubey) February 20, 2020

Fan Criticizes Her For Calling it an 'Ode'

Excuse me, but this is not an ode, for always the dreams of women were not considered important, because the man was always the main one, and the woman was only his shadow .... — SRKGalaxy💖💖💖💖💖 (@Svetlana961) February 19, 2020

One More on Housewives

No. Have you read about Sudha Murthy? Have you come across millions of housewives who have chosen their husbands and children's success ahead of their own? Promotion ke liye kuch bhi?? — varun malavalli (@leadkindlylight) February 19, 2020

'Every Women Should Fulfill Her Own Dreams'

First - every woman should be independent and fullfill your dreams...Now - be behind your husband....whatever but please now don’t get depressed again.. — SUMIT MISHRA (@Freed_Shades) February 19, 2020

'It is Outdated Now'

"83 for me is an ode to every woman who puts her husband’s dream before her own...” is outdated now. Nowadays #Bollywood movies show that "it is more impotant to put own dreams before husband's" And such movies are normally hit.#ThisIs83#DeepikaPadukonepic.twitter.com/A5J6PKdBHg — Manoj Funny (@Manoj49151909) February 19, 2020

While she is already getting hurled with harsh words for the caption, some are also criticizing her for her political stance. The actress had lent support to the students of JNU just ahead of the release of Chhapaak. She got mercilessly trolled by a chunk of audience who termed it as promotional gimmick. However, even after the episode is over, some of them are still trolling her on the subject. Deepika is also the producer of this Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama helmed by Kabir Khan.