Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar: Here's a Sneak Peek Into Celebrity Homes via Their Quarantine Posts

I am bored in the house and I am in the house bored. We all are. Celebrities, too. Due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the humans of India are quarantined. The privileged ones have the comforts of their homes. With the opportunities to interact via press cons, paparazzi and movies, now limited, celebs have started letting us into their lives and homes a tad bit more. Celebs have been posting pictures and videos from their homes, giving us a sneak peek of their living space.

We stalked Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and a few other celebs on their socials, to get you this very unintentional home tour. Enjoy.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif introduced us to her living room decorated with distressed-wood doors and furniture.

And look at the cute stand proudly displaying her accolades.

Katrina Kaif's Distressed Wood Doors (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina also gave a look at her TV nook, again finished off with distressed furniture

Sonam Kapoor

The "Masakali" star is quarantined with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and her in-laws in her mansion-like home in Delhi.

Just Look At This Gigantic Kitchen

Also, this sprawling outdoorsy area in her house, which almost makes it look she's talking to her neighbour. But, nah, that's her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, in the same house as her...

Sonam Kapoor's Delhi House (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

We have seen them wave from their balconies a few times. But here is what the balcony actually looks like.

It is a lovely balcony garden, with a wall painted by Taimur and Saif.

Saif's Balcony (Photo Credits: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan)

Saif appeared for a few interviews from the comfort of his home, showing us the royally decorated nooks.

Saif Ali Khan in Interview With Rajeev Masand (Photo Credits: YouTube/Rajeev Masand)

LOOK AT THE VINTAGE PHOTOGRAPHS. REGAL CHIC

The Vintage Pictures In Saif's House (Photo Credits: YouTube)

In another interview, you can almost see how they've run of walls to hang the paintings, resorting to floor placement...

Saif In Interview with Anupama Chopra (Photo Credits: YouTube/FilmCompanion)

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik's has this beautiful, lavish, open space living area.

Rumour has it, if you push the furniture to the edges, you can play football in here...

The view of the sea from the living room is breathtaking

Shah Rukh Khan

We have seen SRK's library quite a few times. But here's more...

Shah Rukh Khan's Library (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Legit no idea what room is this, so we are going to call SRK's random-free-space-room

Shah Rukh Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar

KJO showed us his panic room... his sprawling closet space

Karan Johar's Closet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Karan Johar's Closet (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone

The actress made chhapaak in her washroom as she showed her fans how to clean hands. Plus we got a glimpse at the intricate work on the wall and the mirror.

Deepika Padukone's Washroom (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Deepika is as obsessed with flowers as her fans are with her. So, ff course, the wallpaper in her house had to be floral...

Deepika Padukone's Wallpaper (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Salman Khan

Bhai is quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with the Khandaan. Here's him just casually chilling with his pet horse...

So, that was all from on our today's episode of 'celeb stalking: home edition'. Please, follow this up with a good look around you and count your blessings.