Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Karan Johar: Here's a Sneak Peek Into Celebrity Homes via Their Quarantine Posts

I am bored in the house and I am in the house bored. We all are. Celebrities, too. Due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the humans of India are quarantined. The privileged ones have the comforts of their homes. With the opportunities to interact via press cons, paparazzi and movies, now limited, celebs have started letting us into their lives and homes a tad bit more. Celebs have been posting pictures and videos from their homes, giving us a sneak peek of their living space.
We stalked Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and a few other celebs on their socials, to get you this very unintentional home tour. Enjoy.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif introduced us to her living room decorated with distressed-wood doors and furniture.
And look at the cute stand proudly displaying her accolades.
Katrina also gave a look at her TV nook, again finished off with distressed furniture
Sonam Kapoor
The "Masakali" star is quarantined with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and her in-laws in her mansion-like home in Delhi.
Just Look At This Gigantic Kitchen
Also, this sprawling outdoorsy area in her house, which almost makes it look she's talking to her neighbour. But, nah, that's her mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja, in the same house as her...
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor
We have seen them wave from their balconies a few times. But here is what the balcony actually looks like.
It is a lovely balcony garden, with a wall painted by Taimur and Saif.
Saif appeared for a few interviews from the comfort of his home, showing us the royally decorated nooks.
LOOK AT THE VINTAGE PHOTOGRAPHS. REGAL CHIC
In another interview, you can almost see how they've run of walls to hang the paintings, resorting to floor placement...
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik's has this beautiful, lavish, open space living area.
Rumour has it, if you push the furniture to the edges, you can play football in here...
. It is unimaginable for me, as a parent, to think of having to be separated from my children at a time when the country is practicing lockdowns. . It is heartwarming to see the world come together as one in this time of deep uncertainty and possibility of months of social distancing and potential lockdowns for several weeks perhaps . . While the world talks about humanity coming together, I think it represents more than just an idea especially for parents sharing custody of their kids. How to keep their kids close to them without infringing on the right of the other who also has an equal right to be with his/her children. . This is a picture of dear Sussanne (my ex wife) , who has graciously volunteered to temporarily move out of her home so that our children are not disconnected indefinitely from either one of us. . Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting. . Our children will tell the story we create for them. . I hope and pray that in order to safeguard the health of ourselves and our loved ones, we all find our way to express love, empathy, courage, strength with an open heart ❤️. . #beopen #bekind #bebrave #responsibility #coexist #empathy #strength #courage #oneworld #humanity #wecanfighththis #loveoverfear
The view of the sea from the living room is breathtaking
Shah Rukh Khan
We have seen SRK's library quite a few times. But here's more...
Legit no idea what room is this, so we are going to call SRK's random-free-space-room
Karan Johar
KJO showed us his panic room... his sprawling closet space
"I've got it all,
Jimmy Choo and Manolo, Prada, Galliano,
Can't get 'nuff, I want more and more.
Louis Vuitton and the Stella Mccartney, Donatella Versace,
I use bag from Gucci"
Deepika Padukone
The actress made chhapaak in her washroom as she showed her fans how to clean hands. Plus we got a glimpse at the intricate work on the wall and the mirror.
Deepika is as obsessed with flowers as her fans are with her. So, ff course, the wallpaper in her house had to be floral...
Salman Khan
Bhai is quarantining at his Panvel farmhouse with the Khandaan. Here's him just casually chilling with his pet horse...
So, that was all from on our today's episode of 'celeb stalking: home edition'. Please, follow this up with a good look around you and count your blessings.