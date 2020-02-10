Deepika Padukone Speaks About Scale and Budget of Her Film On Mahabharat

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika Padukone is choosing her next films carefully! The dimpled actress took a long break after Padmaavat and returned with a powerful role in Chhapaak. She has a couple of interesting films lined up next and one of them is Mahabharat. The star recently revealed that her role as Draupadi is one of the most ambitious films of hers till date. She also confirmed that the cast of the historical drama is yet to be decided. Deepika Padukone Rubbishes Rumours of Hrithik Roshan Playing Lord Krishna in Draupadi.

She was quoted saying by a leading publication, "Making the Mahabharat is not like making any other film. From the scale of production to the budget and costumes, it will take five times longer to execute. I cannot turn it around in a short time frame. It is my most ambitious project. After a lot of thought. I was busy with Chhapaak promotions, so there was no time to sit down and discuss [this film]. We have yet to ascertain the cast and crew."

The actress is co-producing this project that will be headlined by Madhu Mantena. Period dramas have always been the go-to genre for the makers now-a-days. The big budget experiments that involves epics and history have quite worked wonders at the ticket windows. Hence, it is not at all surprising that the Bollywood beauty is willing to venture into this grand space, not just as the lead star but also as a co-producer. She earlier bankrolled Chhapaak for the first time and is also producing Ranveer Singh starrer sports drama, 83-The Film.