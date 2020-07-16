Katrina Kaif is busy receiving some heartwarming birthday wishes from her Bollywood counterparts. The Bharat actress celebrates her 37th birthday today and the occasion is so so special for so many of us. Among the celebrities who have extended her some happy greetings, there are names like Varun Dhawan, Anushka Sharma and Sonam Kapoor. But one major name that's expected to stand apart from the rest is that of Deepika Padukone.

The Chhapaak actress earlier took to her social media account to share a charming picture of the birthday girl and captioned it with the sweetest message straight from her heart. "Happy Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif. Wishing you good health and peace of mind always," captioned DP while extending her birthday greetings for the actress. Deepika and Katrina's bond has developed in the last few years and today they are more on cordial terms with each other. Post DP's breakup with Ranbir Kapoor and later his relationship with Katrina Kaif, there was a certain cold war brewing between the ladies but we are glad to say, it was a thing of the past. Katrina Kaif Birthday Special: A Fashion Maverick Whose Red Carpet Shenanigans Never Cease to Amaze (View Pics).

Check Out Deepika Padukone's Message for Katrina Kaif

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Katrina's birthday celebration will be restricted to an intimate gathering at her Mumbai residence and we bet beau Vicky Kaushal will be a part of it. While her sister Isabelle is currently residing with her, her presence will only make Kat's special day a lot more special.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2020 03:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).