Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Swara Bhasker Gets Inked, Takes A Sly Dig At Trolls By Sharing An 'Ungli' Photo (Read Tweet)

Swara Bhasker (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker who is known to be quite vocal about the political scenario in India shared a picture of herself on Twitter expressing that she has voted in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020. Smiling in the photo and showing off her inked finger, Swara appealed to the Delhi ki junta, to cast their votes and do their bit. But out of all this, it was the actress' sarcastic caption which was the highlight of her post. Taking a dig at her haters, a part of Swara's tweet read, "P.S. RW Twitter - here’s another ‘ungli’ photo to help you get by this year!” Violence in JNU: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap, Kritika Kamra and Others Slam the Actions of 'Masked' Attackers, Question Where Was Delhi Police.

For the unaware, it was last year during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections when people mocked Swara for her masturbation scene in Veere Di Wedding by holding placards. At that time, the placards read. “This election, don’t be like Swara Bhasker, use your finger wisely. Vote Wisely!” Referring to the same old trolls, Swara today after casting her vote slammed them in a subtle way via a tweet. Well, if you happen to know and follow the actress on social media, you'll know how she speaks her mind and does not care about the repercussions. Swara Bhasker on Calling a 4-Year-Old Kid a ‘Ch****a’: ‘I Have Never Abused Children’.

Check Out Swara's Tweet Below:

Done my deed #Delhi #DelhiElections2020 How about you??? 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 P.S. RW Twitter - here’s another ‘ungli’ photo to help you get by this year! 🙏🏿🌷 pic.twitter.com/EJcHVHRAvx — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 8, 2020

And Here's Why The Actress Mentioned 'Ungli' In Her Latest Tweet:

Awwwwwww!!!!! My trolls are hard at work again, sweating it out in the heat to popularise my name.. You guys are SO dedicated & sweet!!! 🤗🤗🤗🤗❣️❣️❣️❣️ Don’t mind the slut-shaming guys.. their imagination is a bit limited.. but loving the effort you two 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/fRqjGZ3b0q — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) April 29, 2019

Among the many Bollywood stars who spoke on the Violence in JNU, Swara was at the forefront. During the same, she also had initiated a signature campaign which demanded a judicial enquiry on the brutality against the students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) who were violently attacked by a masked mob in January. Stay tuned to LatestLY!