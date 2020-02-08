Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Taapsee Pannu and Family Cast Their Votes In Actress' Short Trip To Capital City (View Pic)

Taapsee Pannu and her family vote in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 have kickstarted in full swing! As the process of the formation of new government is on in the national capital, the people are up to vote and do their duty! Amongst them is Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu. The Pink star has been hinting to her fans through her social media posts that she is flying from Mumbai to Delhi for a short trip to cast her vote in the elections. Now, she updated the fans that she got inked and appealed to the Delhiites to do the same. Thappad Trailer: Taapsee Pannu's Hard-Hitting Drama Asserts 'It's Not Just Itni si Baat' (Watch Video).

She posted a picture of herself along with her family after casting the votes. In the caption, the curly haired actress wrote, "Pannu Parivaar’ has voted. Have you ? #VoteDelhi #EveryVoteCounts." Check out her latest post below.

Pannu Family Votes!

The celebs have been quite vocal about exercising the right to vote whenever there were elections. We have also seen many of the B-town stars appealing for the same and sharing the importance of a single vote! Taapsee, has once again reminded her fans to go and vote, for each vote counts.

On the work front, Taapsee will be next seen in Anubhav Sinha's film Thappad. The trailer of this social drama created quite a noise on the social media. The strong subject and take on physical abuse and violence in a relationship is been praised by the fans. She will also be seen as Indian women's cricket captain Mithali Raj in her biopic, Shabaash Mithu. Stay tuned for more updates.