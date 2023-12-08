The present generation must be unaware of the handsomeness of Dharmendra. He is known majorly as garam dharam but we know him when he was Naram dharam as well. His soft-boy era can put every other actor of any generation in the industry to shame. He had this perfect face with just the right set of jawline, beautiful expressive eyes and that fab physique. In this world of steriod induced abs, Dharmendra flaunted a physique to die for in the 60s. Dharmendra Birthday: Five Cameos By The Legendary Actor We Just Love To Watch.

Now, it is our job to enlighten this unaware generation about Dharmendra and his soft boy era which was simply spectacular! These movies will help them understand.

Bandini

The second lead syndrome probably began from Bandini because watching Dharmendra getting rejected by Nutan for Ashok Kumar was quite painful. That gentle doctor self with a benevolent attitude won many hearts but Nutan was different.

Anupama

We all want a man in our life who listens to us, loves us, appreciates us. Dharmendra's Ashok was exactly that for Sharmila Tagore's Anupama. His faith in her egged her to gain confidence and break the shackles of her insecurities built up by an absent father. His support for her is simply the best thing you will ever watch in Hindi cinema ever!

8th Dec marks the birthday of both Dharmendra & Sharmila Tagore. featured together in 7 films from 1966 to 1975 - here in Satykam, Chupke Chupke, Anupama@aapkadharam pic.twitter.com/Zo4kvB19uD — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) December 7, 2020

Satyakam

Dharmendra is not an ideal man here but the guilt that he feels for failing to save a woman from sexual assault rips his conscience apart. He is softer, sometimes kinder and mostly conflicted.

A #rarepic of the stars who share their birthday today!#Dharmendra & #SharmilaTagore in a still frm Hrishikesh Mukherjee's #Satyakam (1969) pic.twitter.com/RjiLFysL1i — NFDC-National Film Archive of India (@NFAIOfficial) December 8, 2016

Black Mail

This movie is the classic example of how women choose red flags over perfect husband materials. Here's Dharmendra writing Rakhee love letters promising love and joys of life. But she decides to go with her love, the manipulative Shatrughan Sinha. On Dharmendra's Birthday, Karan Johar Shares New Pics of the Veteran Actor From Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's Sets.

Dharmendra, Shatrughan Sinha and Rakhee in Vijay Anand's most adorable romantic drama Blackmail (1973). pic.twitter.com/8ZJ43Xkv02 — Movies N Memories (@BombayBasanti) January 8, 2018

Chupke Chupke

Now what should we even say about Chupke Chupke? We were so enamoured by Dharmendra's charm here that we watched the movie plenty of times.

Chupke Chupke revealed another facet of #Dharmendra – his brilliant sense of comic timing and flair for comedy. Most consider it to be Dharmendra’s best film and performance to date (discounting Sholay and Satyakam). @aapkadharam @iamsunnydeol @thedeol @Esha_Deol @dreamgirlhema pic.twitter.com/owXB57XFJ2 — Bollywoodirect (@Bollywoodirect) March 13, 2018

If you are still not convinced, how about you watch them out? We can assure you, that you will not be disappointed. It's time you look at Dharmendra in a new light.

