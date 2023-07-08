Kajol is presently busy with the promotions of her upcoming Disney+ Hotstar series The Trial: Pyaar, Kaanoon, Dhokha, which is the adaptation of the American legal drama The Good Wife. The Bollywood actress would be essaying the role of a housewife and a gritty lawyer named Noyonika Sengupta. She’d be portraying the role of an ambitious woman who’d go to any lengths to safeguard her family life, her children’s future and all that it takes to support her family. As Kajol is on a promotion spree, a ‘statement’ from one of her recent interviews has gone viral. The Trial: Kajol Shares Details About Her Role in the Upcoming Courtroom Drama.

The statement that’s going viral reads, ‘We are ruled by uneducated leaders who have no vision’. A Twitter user reposted India Post English’s post allegedly made by Kajol and mentioned in the tweet, “Bollywood is one of the most undereducated industry”. But is that really what Kajol said about the political leaders?

The Viral Statement

Kajol is a school dropout Her husband is a college dropout And bollywood is one of the most undereducated industry hence they make such silly movies without head & tail. But since most of them are schooled in very posh schools they speak fluently in english and many people… pic.twitter.com/7LHj2wlv2d — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) July 8, 2023

In an interview with The Quint, actress Kajol was sharing her views on women empowerment and why changes in India is slow. About that Kajol stated, “Change especially in our country like India is slow. It is very, very slow, because we are steeped in our traditions and thought processes.” She continued saying, “It has do with education. You have political leaders who do not have an educational system background.” The actress further stated, “You are being ruled by leaders, so many of them, who do not have that viewpoint, which I think education does give you at least the chance to look out for a different viewpoint.” Watch video below from 4.35th minute: The Trial: Kajol Opens Up About Her OTT Debut, Says 'Script Will Always Be My Hero’.

Here's What Kajol Actually Said

Well, the video proves that Kajol’s viral statement isn’t true. About the premiere of The Trial, the courtroom drama will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from July 14. The series directed by Suparn S Verma also features Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha among others in key roles.

