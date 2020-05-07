Did Rakul Preet Singh Buy Alcohol During Lockdown? The Actress Trolls Portal That Shared Video of Hers With the False Claim (View Tweet)

Rakul Preet Singh (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Rakul Preet Singh just took to her Twitter handle to clap back at Kamal Rashid Khan's KRK Box Office. Welcome, to the fighting match: Rakul VS KRK. So, what happened was that infamous film critic and actor, Kamal's company, KRK Box Office, shared a video of the actress making her way home after buying something. KRK Box Office wrote, "What was @Rakulpreet buying during the #lockdown? She was buying alcohol?" Rakul, sassily, replied to KRK: "Oh wow! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol." Well, that is a cool reply. Rakul Preet Singh Shares a Pic from College Days and Her Transformation Will Leave You Amazed!

Rakul was wearing a mask when she was spotted. She also asked the person recording her video to not shoot it. Hina Khan Lashes Out At KRK For Trolling Her Movie Hacked, Says 'I Have Worked My A** Off To Reach Where I Am'.

This won't be the first time when KRK has been at loggerheads with a Bollywood actress. Mumbai-based lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui had even filed a FIFR against KRK over his tweets against actresses in 2016. KRK has made comments against Priyanka Chopra, Parineeti Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sunny Leone, Nargis Fakhri and many many more. Sonakshi Sinha had once tweeted, "Please RT this if u think @kamaalrkhan is a woman disrespecting waste of space and deserves to be hung upside down and given 4 tight slaps." when KRK had made a nasty remark at her, Parineeti and Kim Kardashian.

Oh wow ! I wasn’t aware that medical stores were selling alcohol 🤔😂😂 https://t.co/3PLYDvtKr0 — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) May 7, 2020

On the work front, Rakul was last seen in the film, Marjaavaan, which was a box office success. She has a great line up of movies for the future as well. She wl be seen in Indian 2, Thank God, Ayalaan, Attack, and an untitled project with Arjun Kapoor.