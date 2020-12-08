Dharmendra and Sharmila Tagore are two veteran actors who have contributed so much to the Hindi film industry. The two have given us so many iconic films and characters that still remain fresh in our memories. The two shared a great chemistry on the big screen and their films like Anupama, Devar, Chupke Chupke still remain a classic amongst the fans. While they might have been a part of several films together, did you know that one of the films that the two were a part of got shelved? Dharmendra Deol Celebrates 45 Years of Film 'Pratiggya.'

The film in the talks was titled Devdas. Depicting the grim theme of loneliness and heartbreak, the unfinished film was being directed and scripted by eminent writer Gulzar in the 1980’s. The film was dropped for unknown reasons after shooting two reels of it. However, the film did have a poster which we happened to stumble upon. As the two celebrate their birthdays today, we thought it would be a great opportunity to share it with you all.

The film also featured Hema Malini in a pivotal role. The poster that we are talking about shows a young Dharmendra in focus while we get to see beautiful Hema Malini and Sharmila Tagore in the back. The poster also mentioned, "Award Winner Teamed again," referring to Gulzar and Sharmila's another collaboration. Happy Birthday, Sharmila Tagore! An Ode to Your Timeless Elegance and Contemporary Style!

Check Out The Poster Here:

Interestingly, as many as six multi-lingual films have been made based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay novel ‘Devdas’. The earlier versions of Devdas featured Kundanlal Saighal and Dilip Kumar. Back in 2002, Sanjay Leela Bhansali made another version of Devdas, with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit. Anurag Kashyap gave a modern twist to the old story in Dev D starring Abhay Deol in the lead role.

Dharmendra has ringed in his 85th birthday today while Sharmila Tagore has turned 76 today. Dharmendra's family members including Esha Deol, Hema Malini, Sunny Deol wished the veteran actor with cute throwback pictures. Kareena Kapoor Khan penned down an emotional note for her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 02:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).