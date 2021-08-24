We all are aware that Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra were the assistant directors to Karan Johar during the shoot of My Name Is Khan. There are several pictures of them from the sets of the shoot working sincerely to make the movie a great one. But what you may not have been aware is that Varun even had a bit role in the movie as well. An Instagram user shared a small clip from the film which has Varun filling in as Jimmy Sheirgill's stand-in for a scene. From Black to My Name is Khan, 10 Movies That Reflected Bollywood Directors Changing Their Style from Their Usual Brand of Cinema (LatestLY Exclusive)

The video shared by the user has Varun's back to the camera and you can easily make out it's him. Check it out here...

Varun often fondly remembers about the time he worked on the film. When MNIK completed nine years, he had tweeted an image saying, "Nine years of My Name Is Khan, a film I learnt so much on. It practically changed my life." Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 11 Years of My Name Is Khan with a Cool Selfie, Says ‘It’s Become More like a Yearly Birthday Wish’

The movie had Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol playing the lead roles and dealt with Autism. It is also seen as an spin on Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks.

