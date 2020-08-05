Sushant Singh Rajput's death still seems difficult to sink in and the actor with all the conspiracy theories surrounding his death case, it is getting even more difficult to get over this pain. Those near and dear to him have been finding it hard to cope with his loss and have been relying on the sweet memories that he has left behind to remember and cherish him by. Director Mukesh Chhabra who was the last director to work with him on Dil Bechara, has been grieving his dear friend and actor's loss even more ever since the film released on Disney+ Hotstar and met with some glowing reviews. Recently, the director took to Instagram to share an old video from the film's making as he remembered some of his best moments with Sushant. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Centre Tells Supreme Court That It Has Accepted Bihar’s Recommendation for CBI Probe Into Actor’s Death.

Taking to Instagram, Mukesh Chhabra posted a video from Dil Bechara's reading session where the late actor was seen practising his lines with co-stars Sanjana Sanghi and Swastika Mukherjee. Sharing the throwback video, Chhabra wrote, "Reading #workshop #BTS. Best days." The director has been sharing some BTS videos of Sushant from the film ever since the actor's demise and expressing his sadness over losing a great friend. Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: SC to Hear Rhea Chakraborty’s Plea Seeking Transfer of FIR from Patna to Mumbai Today.

Check Out Mukesh Chhabra's Post Here:

As for what's going on in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the latest update is that CBI will now be taking over the probe after accepting Bihar government's plea to transfer the case. A bench headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy observed that the truth behind Sushant’s death needs to come out. “Truth should come out so far as the actor’s death is concerned,” the bench said. Rajput died aged 34, at his apartment in suburban Bandra in Mumbai on June 14.

