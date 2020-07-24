Sushant Singh Rajput's last release, Dil Bechara is barely a few hours away from its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie will release on the OTT platform at 7: 30 pm and will be available for all its subscribers and non-subscribers. The movie, unfortunately, will be SSR's last release but that won't dampen our spirits. His fans are excited to see him shine for one last time and even his industry friends are going all out to promote his last release. #DilBecharaDay: Twitterati is Counting the Hours Left for Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Movie to Release on Disney+ Hotstar.
From Rajkummar Rao to Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, celebs are urging his fans and followers to come together to celebrate the actor and his last release. The excitement for the same is already high but it's also very emotional at the same time. The experience though magical won't be easy to go through. As Twitter continues to buzz with Sushant's name and #DilBecharaday, here's taking a look at how excited his industry friends are. Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Parisian Romance Gets Beautifully Captured in this AR Rahman Melody (Watch Video).
Rajkummar Rao
#DilBechara. Lock the date guys. Let's all watch it together, same time, different places but as one audience in whole. This one for our #Sushant❤️ #SushantSinghRajput @castingchhabra @sanjanasanghi96 @arrahman #TeamDilBechara Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST).
Kartik Aaryan
Chalo sab saath mein dekhte hain! #DilBechara Premiere ❤️❤️ 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar 7:30 PM 🍿
Kriti Sanon
Sara Ali Khan
Anushka Sharma
Bhumi Pednekar
It breaks my heart saying this... Let’s get together and make his final act one to remember and cherish forever ❤️ Let's all watch it together, the premiere of the film, same time, different places (your homes) but as one audience in whole. This one for #SushantSinghRajput ❤️ Dil Bechara to premiere on 24th July on Disney+ Hotstar in India and on Hotstar in USA, UK and Canada for Subscribers and Non-Subscribers at 7:30 PM (IST). @castingchhabra @foxstarhindi @disneyplushotstarvip @sanjanasanghi96 ❤️ #DilBechara
Mrunal Thakur
One last time ✨❤️ #dilbechara #24thjuly #premiernight #hotstar
Dil Bechara will mark the directorial debut of casting director, Mukesh Chhabra. The film is an official remake of The Fault in Our Stars and its music by AR Rahman is being appreciated already. Here's hoping the movie receives an overwhelming response and goes down in the history as one of SSR's finest performance till date.
