Sushant Singh Rajput's last release, Dil Bechara is barely a few hours away from its digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie will release on the OTT platform at 7: 30 pm and will be available for all its subscribers and non-subscribers. The movie, unfortunately, will be SSR's last release but that won't dampen our spirits. His fans are excited to see him shine for one last time and even his industry friends are going all out to promote his last release. #DilBecharaDay: Twitterati is Counting the Hours Left for Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Movie to Release on Disney+ Hotstar.

From Rajkummar Rao to Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, celebs are urging his fans and followers to come together to celebrate the actor and his last release. The excitement for the same is already high but it's also very emotional at the same time. The experience though magical won't be easy to go through. As Twitter continues to buzz with Sushant's name and #DilBecharaday, here's taking a look at how excited his industry friends are. Dil Bechara Song Khulke Jeene Ka: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's Parisian Romance Gets Beautifully Captured in this AR Rahman Melody (Watch Video).

Rajkummar Rao

Kartik Aaryan

Kriti Sanon

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️ A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:45pm PDT

Sara Ali Khan

Anushka Sharma

View this post on Instagram 💜✨💫 #DilBechara streaming tomorrow! A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma) on Jul 22, 2020 at 10:29pm PDT

Bhumi Pednekar

Mrunal Thakur

View this post on Instagram One last time ✨❤️ #dilbechara #24thjuly #premiernight #hotstar A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on Jul 22, 2020 at 4:07am PDT

Dil Bechara will mark the directorial debut of casting director, Mukesh Chhabra. The film is an official remake of The Fault in Our Stars and its music by AR Rahman is being appreciated already. Here's hoping the movie receives an overwhelming response and goes down in the history as one of SSR's finest performance till date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).