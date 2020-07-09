Sushant Singh Rajput fans are now all set to see him on the silver screen for one last time. His film with Sanjana Sanghi titled as Dil Bechara is slated to release on 24 July on Disney+ Hotstar. After a tear-jerking trailer of the same, the makers now have released a glimpse of the title track of the movie. As the fans are ready to witness the magical song, Sanjana shared a few BTS moments from the sets. Dil Bechara Title Track, Last Song Picturised on Sushant Singh Rajput, to Be Out on July 10 (Watch Teaser Video).

In these, we can see Sushant and Sanjana having fun chat. In another glimpses, we can see the sketches and the clapboard. The actress also shared her own pictures while prepping and getting her make up done before the final shot.

She wrote in her caption, "Life, indeed, is seri-real. 2 years ago, July 9th 2018, was the first day of Sushant & Sanjana, becoming Manny & Kizie in front of the camera, on set in Jamshedpur. My life since that day, has never been the same for a second. Kizie & Manny truly believed there never will be a greater love than their’s, but the love all of you, all over the world have shown us? It really does come close. It feels like a long, warm embrace. Thank you for loving, crying and smiling with #DilBecharaTrailer Lekin picture? Abhi baaki hai." Check out the post below.

Sanjana's Post:

Indeed, the song and later the film will be an emotional ride for the fans. However, as die hard admirers of the late actor, his last movie will be celebrated to the fullest by all. Stay tuned for more updates.

