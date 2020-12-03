India is home to over 100 languages, 22 of which are part of the constitution. In a state like this, language might sometimes become a barrier. But today, the difference in language emerged as the winner that united people of the country. Diljit Dosanjh and Kangana Ranaut, two very able actors of the Indian film industry, have polar opposite stands on the farmer's protests unfolding across the nation. Diljit, who has primarily worked in Punjabi industry, but also featured in hit Bollywood movies, took offence to a tweet by the National Award-winning actress, where she allegedly insinuated that an old lady from Punjab, whose pictures were splashed across media, was available for protests at a daily wage. Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter War With Kangana Ranaut Over Farmers’ Protests Inspires Netizens to Come Up With Funny Memes and Jokes (View Tweets).

Kangana has however denied any allegations and said that she was referring to someone else. But, this gave rise to a heated exchange between the two actors, where Kangana even called Diljit KJo's pet. But, things are only getting interesting from here onwards.

If You Are Not On Twitter Today, The Trending Topics Are

You see, Diljit got into a war of words with Kangana and unleashed fierce Punjabi comebacks at her. Of course, Twitterati was delighted! But also a bit confused. Not everyone could understand the pure Punjabi savagery posted by Diljit, but everyone knew something epic went down there.

SO People Were Asking For Translations!

somebody live tweet Diljit translations — ali baba (@TheHandyManTM) December 3, 2020

FOMO Ho Raha

Someone please translate Diljit's tweets on Kangana for me. FOMO ho raha hai guys — Aditya Joshi (@adityaj0shi) December 3, 2020

MOM? Where Are You?

waiting for my mom to come back home so she can translate Diljit’s tweets for me because I am a useless half-punjabi — 👁na (@radialtyres) December 3, 2020

Please?

Diljit ke tweets koi translate karo. Aadha jhagda to samajh hi nahi aa rha. — Rashmi (@Iam__Rashmi) December 3, 2020

In no time, Twitter users who were well versed with the language, started offering their free translation services. Well, most of them. Some did joke about charging for translations. Some joked about sliding into DMs for translation. But, God, imagine India where we celebrate the difference in language with such ease!

People On Twitter Offered Free Translations Of Diljit's Tweets

available for translations of all the ass-whooping belted out by Diljit 🥰 — Gayatri (@blended__kahlo) December 3, 2020

Here's One More Guy's Offer

Guys if anyone wants Diljit's tweet translations, jst mention me lol,.,😭😭🤣 Game is getting cool — The Guy from Diljit's State// Mikkuriddle☯︎☸🏳️‍🌈 (@DukhiAtmaaa) December 3, 2020

For Serotonin Rush

i shall be providing translations of diljit's tweets for free serotonin rush now — diljit dosanjh simp ☭ (@pussyriottt) December 3, 2020

Gurmehar Kaur Also Provided Translations

Translation: It’s a peaceful protest.. everyone stands with the farmers Everyone please note, people like @KanganaTeam are trying to destabilise the movement, divert attention and politicise it.. This woman works to divert attention from real issues Punjabi’s know your truth https://t.co/eX4GDMCV6Q — Gurmehar Kaur (@mehartweets) December 3, 2020

The jibe-exchange between the two of the best guests ever on Koffee with Karan has ended for now. Or has it? The drama might continue. So, keep the Twitterati mentioned above handy, you might just need their services.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 03, 2020 08:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).