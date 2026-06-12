Dinyar Tirandaz, Best Known for His Role in ‘Zabaan Sambhalke’, Dies at 69 in Mumbai

Mumbai's entertainment industry is mourning the loss of veteran actor Dinyar Tirandaz, who passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2026, at the age of 69. The news of his demise, confirmed through a heartfelt Facebook post by the 'Parsi Zoroastrians Worldwide – The Hyderabadi Page', has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and the television fraternity. Bharathiraja Dies at 84: Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Pays Tribute to Legendary Filmmaker, Announces Full State Honour (Watch Video).

Tirandaz, a familiar face across generations, was celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and memorable character portrayals over a career spanning more than four decades.

Dinyar Tirandaz No More

The veteran actor's passing was announced on social media, with the Facebook post stating, "Mr Dinyar Tirandaz brother of Late Rustom Tirandaz has left for his heavenly abode. Paidust today at Wadia Bungli, Bombay, at 3:45 pm. Sarosh Yazad Ni Panah. Ashem Vohu." While the exact cause of death has not been officially disclosed, reports indicate he had been unwell for some time.

Known for bringing warmth, humour, and authenticity to his roles, Tirandaz built a formidable reputation as a dependable character actor. His distinctive screen presence and ability to portray quirky Parsi characters made him a favourite among audiences.

A Legacy of Laughter and Memorable Roles

Dinyar Tirandaz’s acting journey began with the 1984 film Duniya, an action-drama directed by Ramesh Talwar. However, it was his foray into television that brought him widespread recognition. He became a household name for his portrayal of Mr Keki Daruwala in the immensely popular 1990s sitcom Zabaan Sambhalkar (also spelled Zabaan Sambhal Ke). This role, with its sharp comic timing and unique charm, remains one of his most beloved and iconic performances.

Beyond Zabaan Sambhalkar, Tirandaz also left an indelible mark with significant roles in other acclaimed television series such as Nukkad (1986-87) and Byomkesh Bakshi (1993).

His filmography boasts appearances in numerous mainstream Bollywood titles, where he consistently delivered strong supporting performances:

Hello Brother (1999)

Albela (2001)

Chalte Chalte (2003)

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? (2005)

Kya Kehna (2000)

Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin (1991)

Kamaal Dhamaal Malamaal (2012)

His final credited appearance was in the 2017 Gujarati family drama, Wass...up! Zindagi. Pahlaj Nihalani Dies: Govinda, Farhan Akhtar, Shatrughan Sinha, Others Attend Last Rites of Late Filmmaker.

Tributes Pour In for Dinyar Tirandaz

Following the news of his demise, colleagues and fans took to social media to express their grief and pay their respects. Actor Suresh Menon commented, "Om Shanti," while actress Chitrangda Singh shared folded-hands emojis as a mark of respect. The outpouring of tributes underscores the deep impact Dinyar Tirandaz had on the Indian entertainment landscape and the hearts of his audience.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Facebook account of Parsi Zoroastrians Worldwide), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 12, 2026 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).