Disha Patani Makes Quarantine Dressing Glamorous, Looks Stunning in a White Summery Dress in Her Latest Instagram Post! (View Pic)

Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has left social media users smitten once again with her latest gorgeous photograph. Disha took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of herself sitting on a chair. She is seen sporting a crotchet white dress with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. The actress captioned the image, which currently has a whopping 1.7 million likes on the website, with a flower emoji. On April 11, Disha penned a note for "Malang" director Mohit Suri on his birthday, saying he is an "amazing person". Disha Patani Asks Allu Arjun About His Stylish Dance Moves, Telugu Star Reveals the Secret Behind It.

Disha took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback photographs with Suri, and send him some virtual love. "Happy b'day to one of the most amazing directors and an even more amazing human, have an amazing year ahead sir, lots of love alwaysï¿½ Mohit Suri," Disha wrote along with the photographs. Disha Patani Celebrates 2 Years of Baaghi 2 With Tiger Shroff! (View Pics)

Check Out Disha Patani In Her Quarantine Outfit

View this post on Instagram 🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Apr 12, 2020 at 2:31am PDT

On the work front, Disha was last seen in "Malang", which also features Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. She will next be seen in "Radhe" starring superstar Salman Khan.