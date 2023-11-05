Diwali 2023 is around the corner and the Bollywood industry gears up for a grand celebration with the highly anticipated release of Tiger 3, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. This film is set to make a significant impact and aims to surpass the records set by previous Diwali releases. In the world of Bollywood, holidays and festivals have always been strategically utilised to maximise the potential of their film releases. Diwali, Eid, Christmas, and various other festivities have always been the prime targets for these movie launches. Diwali 2023: Madhuri Dixit's Paithani Saree Is Perfect Pick for the Festive Season (View Pics)

Over the past decade, several Diwali releases have proven to be blockbusters, raking in substantial revenues at the box office. Among these successes, here are the top five highest-grossing Diwali films worldwide:

1. Hrithik Roshan’s Krrish 3 (393 cr)

2. Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (388 cr)

3. Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year (383 cr)

4. Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again (311 cr)

5. Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi (294 cr)

Let's take a closer look at these mega Diwali hits from the last 10+ years (Gross Collections):

Year Name Of The Film India Collections Worldwide Earnings 2021 Sooryavanshi 233.33 cr 294.91 cr 2019 Housefull 4 231.67 cr 280.27 cr 2017 Golmaal Again 263.71 cr 311 cr 2016 Ae Dil Hai Mushkil 156.22 cr 239.67 cr 2015 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 291.89 cr 388.48 cr 2014 Happy New Year 281.94 cr 383.1 cr 2013 Krrish 3 340.17 cr 393.37 cr 2012 Jab Tak Hai Jaan 167.85 cr 235.66 cr 2011 Ra.One 158.74 cr 203.95 cr 2010 Golmaal 3 147.69 cr 169 cr

In 2022, the Bollywood film industry faced a downturn, with a dearth of significant releases. However, the glory of Hindi cinema has made a triumphant return in 2023 with several notable hits, including Pathaan, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Gadar 2, OMG 2, and Jawan. Now, all eyes are set on the much-anticipated Diwali release, Tiger 3, led by the beloved 'Bhaijaan' Salman Khan. Taapsee Pannu Diwali Party 2022: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D’Souza, Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi & 0thers Attend the Event (View Pics)

Tiger 3, slated for release on November 12, is set to join the ranks of prestigious Diwali releases mentioned earlier. What sets this film apart is the unparalleled popularity of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, along with the addition of Emraan Hashmi in the role of the villain, adding an extra layer of excitement to this spy franchise.

The advance booking for Tiger 3 has already begun, with an impressive 23,800 tickets sold even before the full-fledged booking commenced. As per initial estimates, it has reportedly surpassed Rs 1 crore in early booking phase , indicating the huge excitement among the fans to watch the film. With the full-fledged advance booking now underway, the numbers are expected to soar even higher.

Check This Tweet:

With Salman Khan's star power, the directorial finesse of Manish Sharma, Emraan Hashmi's compelling portrayal of the antagonist, Katrina Kaif's mesmerizing dance moves, and the reunion of 'Pathaan' and 'Tiger,' Tiger 3 is poised to not only break but also set new records at the Diwali box office. It has all the elements to emerge as the highest-grossing Diwali release and create a new benchmark.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 05, 2023 09:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).