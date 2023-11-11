Diwali 2023 has arrived and this year it falls on the 12th of November. It's a time when people come together to celebrate the much-loved festival of India tradition. Diwali is a time of togetherness, decoration, and most importantly, music. The melodious tunes of Diwali songs can enhance the beauty and charm of this festival. In the world of Hindi cinema, the tradition of celebrating various festivals has been a long-standing one, and Diwali is no exception. Diwali 2023: Akshay’s Sooryavanshi, Hrithik’s Krrish 3 and Other Bollywood Hits That Made a Mark – Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Set To Create New Record!

Here, we bring you a list of five songs that beautifully capture the spirit of Diwali.

1. "Dipaawali Manaai Suhaani "

This soulful Diwali song was sung by the legendary Asha Bhosle in the 1977 film Shirdi Ke Sai Baba. The film, a religious drama, featured Sudhir Dalvi in the role of Sai Baba, with many well-known artists from that era making cameo appearances. Asha Bhosle's voice brings out the traditional fervour and celebration associated with Diwali, making it a timeless classic that still resonates with people during the festival.

Watch Dipaawali Manaai Suhaani Song

2. "Happy Diwali"

The 2005 film Home Delivery: Aapko... Ghar Tak is a comedy starring Vivek Oberoi, Ayesha Takia, Mahima Chaudhary, and Boman Irani. Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh also made cameo appearances in the film. The song "Happy Diwali," sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, is a true Diwali anthem that exudes joy and celebration. The film, written and directed by Sujoy Ghosh, incorporates the essence of Diwali, making it a perfect addition to your festive playlist.

Watch Happy Diwali Song

3. "Deep Diwali Ke Jhoote"

In the 1973 film Jugnu, featuring Dharmendra and Hema Malini, the Diwali song "Deep Diwali Ke Jhoote" is a memorable gem. Kishore Kumar lends his enchanting voice to this festive track. The song features Dharmendra celebrating with children, perfectly encapsulating the warmth and happiness that Diwali brings to families and communities.

Watch Deep Diwali Ke Song

4. "Aai Hai Diwali"

Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya, a 2001 comedy film directed by K. Raghavendra Rao, features Govinda, Juhi Chawla, Tabu, and Johnny Lever. The film is a remake of the Tamil film "Viralukketha Veekkam" directed by V Shekhar. The song "Aai Hai Diwali" from the movie is a joyful dance number made for couples. It encapsulates the festive spirit of Diwali, where people come together to celebrate and dance their hearts out.

Watch Aai Hai Diwali Song

5. "Diwali"

Finally, we have the song "Diwali" from the upcoming film Apurva, which was released on Disney+ Hotstar. In this song, the meeting with a lover is compared to the festival of Diwali, symbolising the joy and brightness that love can bring into our lives. The song is beautifully sung and composed by Vishal Mishra, with lyrics written by Kaushal Kishore and Vishal himself. It's a modern take on the Diwali celebration and showcases how the festival continues to be a symbol of hope and love.

Watch Apurva Song Diwali

On Diwali 2023, these songs remind us of the timeless traditions and the joyous spirit that the Festival of Lights brings to our lives. So, make sure to add these Diwali gems to your playlist and celebrate this special day with your loved ones, enveloped in the melodies that make Diwali even more memorable.

Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 10:58 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).