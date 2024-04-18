Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's upcoming film Do Aur Do Pyaar will be released in the theatres on April 19. The trailer for the romantic drama has generated a lot of anticipation among fans. Helmed by debutant director Shirsha Guha Thakurta, the movie also features Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy in lead roles. Do Aur Do Pyaar revolves around a couple in their thirties having affairs with different people, but a trip down to Vidya Balan's hometown completely changes their perspectives. Do Aur Do Pyaar Censor Update: Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz and Pratik Gandhi’s Film Gets U/A Certificate – Check Runtime!.

Do Aur Do Pyaar is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla under the banner Applause Entertainment and Ellipsis Entertainment Production. Here are a few key details about it ahead of its release.

Cast - Do Aur Do Pyaar stars Vidya Balan as Kavya, Pratik Gandhi as Anil, Ileana D'Cruz as Nora and Sendhil Ramamurthy as Vikram.

Plot - The film's primary storyline revolves around Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's relationship. The duo play a married couple who are struggling with their relationship. Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy Navigate a Romantic Rollercoaster Ride in the Upcoming Film (Watch Video).

Watch Do Aur Do Pyaar Trailer:

Runtime and Certification - Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi's Do Aur Do Pyaar has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), whereas the film's runtime is 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Release Date - Do Aur Do Pyaar will be released in the theatres on Friday, April 19.

Review - The reviews for Do Aur Do Pyaar are not out yet. We at LatestLY will update you as and when the reviews are shared online.

