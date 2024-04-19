Do Aur Do Pyaar Movie Review: Shirsha Guha Thakurta's directorial debut, Do Aur Do Pyaar, presents a bold and mature perspective on modern-day romances. The subject matter is rather unconventional for mainstream Hindi cinema today, and the adept writing, for the most part, along with its unapologetic treatment, renders this romantic dramedy endearing on many fronts. Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi deliver remarkably enjoyable performances in the lead roles, bringing to life their characters' confusion and the complexities of their relationship problems in a relatable manner. However, just as Do Aur Do Pyaar approaches a pivotal moment for a daring narrative choice, it retreats, opting instead for a conventional 'happy' ending. Do Aur Do Pyaar Screening: Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Karthik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur and Others Arrive in Style (See Pics).

Do Aur Do Pyaar, scripted by Suprotim Sengupta, Amrita Bagchi, and Eisha Chopra, is a loose adaptation of the 2017 film The Lovers. Kavya (Vidya Balan), a dentist, is in a relationship with Vikram (Sendhil Ramamurthy), a photographer from New York. Aniruddh (Pratik Gandhi), the owner of a cork factory (cue the mild jokes about its resemblance to a rooster), is in love with Nora (Ileana D'Cruz), an aspiring actress. What complicates matters is that Kavya and Aniruddh are married to each other, though their union has long lost its spark. Neither is aware of the other's extramarital affairs.

Watch the Trailer of Do Aur Do Pyaar:

Under pressure from their respective lovers, Aniruddh and Kavya decide to confess to each other and dissolve their marriage. However, a death in Kavya's family prompts them to journey to her ancestral home in Ooty, where they reminisce about old memories, stirring up dormant emotions in the process.

Marriage is a Wonderful Institution But...

Do Aur Do Pyaar begins with this Groucho Marx quote, "Marriage is a wonderful institution, but who wants to live in an institution?" In a country where marriage is seen as this sacrosanct tie, having a film that deals with the conversation of how it is okay to come out of a dead marriage is refreshing enough. But Do Aur Do Pyaar is not exactly a social drama that wants to be a conversation-starter. It just wants to be a complicated relationship drama reflecting how twisted the affairs of the heart are.

A Still From Do Aur Do Pyaar

The light-hearted scenes in the first half are quite entertaining. An ever-pleasing Aniruddh fumbling while trying to appease his in-laws, especially his hard-nosed father-in-law (Thalaivasal Vijay, effective), was quite funny. So is the scene where Ani and Kavya's drunken makeout session gets awkwardly caught at the wrong place. There was also this argumentative scene between Kavya and her father, which reminded me of a similar scene in Kapoor & Sons; the scene may not have the same intensity (it could be a tribute too), but it works because of the actors present.

Things become more convoluted upon their return to Mumbai, where they resume their clandestine affair while their romantic partners remain oblivious to the situation. It's a quirky and amusing concept - how a married couple can engage in a sinful relationship with each other - somewhat reminiscent of Meryl Streep and Alec Baldwin in It's Complicated, although in that film, the senior couple were divorced. Shirsha Guha Thakurta convincingly portrays both the naughtiness of the clandestine sin and the emotional dilemma it causes without taking a contrite stand. When Aniruddh confesses to his sister that he doesn't know whom to leave now, I empathised with his predicament. You may not agree with his actions, but you grasp his plight, and that comes from the convincing writing.

The Reverse Extra-Marital Drama Occasionally Wobbles

It's not that Do Aur Do Pyaar sidelines the other two main characters. I particularly enjoyed the scene where Vikram, feeling neglected by Kavya, arrives at her building and encounters an oblivious Aniruddh; portrayed adeptly by Sendhil without uttering much dialogue. When the drama becomes too overwrought, it noticeably affects the pacing.

A Still From Do Aur Do Pyaar

Even the writing becomes shaky and, at times, questionable. I wasn't convinced when Kavya blamed her father's lack of reciprocation towards her love as the reason for seeking affection elsewhere, faulting him for her elopement with her husband. While one can blame the father for not displaying love, how does that justify falling for someone else? Or is this the movie's attempt to show how inwardly immature and hypocritical Kavya is at times (we are already shown how her veganism is a facade)? I am not very sure of this. Pratik Gandhi Reveals Why He Signed the Film Do Aur Do Pyaar Within 48 Hours.

Acting Shines

However, even the weaker scenes remain engaging due to the exceptional performances of the actors. Naturally, the spotlight belongs to Vidya Balan - formidable as always - and Pratik Gandhi - stealing the show in both light and dramatic moments. Yet, Sendhil and Ileana D'Cruz still manage to render their characters relatable and empathetic despite their limited screen time. Besides the building scene, Sendhil shines in the sequence where he pours his heart out to Kavya. Ileana impresses as the possessive Nora, and even garners sympathy in a poignant scene towards the third act, even when the setup of that scene is ludicrous.

A Still From Do Aur Do Pyaar

Special mention should also be made of Subhajit Mukherjee's score, which invigorates some of the dramatic segments towards the end, particularly the one scene where the lead couple finally confesses why their marriage lost its spark. Cinematographer Kartik Vijay effectively captures both the chaos and tranquility within the couple's modest apartment, as well as the serenity of Mumbai's landscapes.

SPOILER ALERT - While I found most of the film enjoyable, I felt the conclusion fell short. The movie played it safe in this aspect, reminiscent of an Anurag Kashyap film that also delved into marital drama. The conclusion not only undermines one of the supporting characters but also fails to do justice to another character, opting for a convenient and clichéd approach regarding their profession. Or maybe it is the film's way of saying that no matter what age we are, Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji... all are immature when it comes to Love.

A Still From Do Aur Do Pyaar

PS: As a South Indian, and if I can speak on behalf of my fellow brethren, I don't mind if all desi characters speak in Hindi; we can attribute this choice to appealing to your target audience. However, if you aim for 'realism', then let me clarify: no two Tamilians would converse in Hindi with each other in private after you've already depicted them speaking in Tamil. English, yes; Hindi, no.

Final Thoughts on Do Aur Do Pyaar

Do Aur Do Pyaar is one of Hindi cinema's rare attempts to execute a mature take on relationships, buoyed by excellent performances from Vidya Balan and a profoundly in-form Pratik Gandhi. The film is radical in its exploration of love, yet it remains resonant in its treatment. If only the conclusion were as bold as the rest of the film, Do Aur Do Pyaar could have left a more indelible, impactful impression on the viewer.

Rating: 3.0

