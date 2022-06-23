He will be turning 37 on June 26 but it's not his birthday Arjun Kapoor is excited about. The actor instead is gung-ho about his upcoming film Ek Villain Returns and said that he is only excited about celebrating being a villain. Talking to IANS about his 37th birthday plans, Arjun in a conversation said: "My birthday is full of villain because Ek Villain Returns (releases) soon and I am only excited about being a villain this birthday. All my plans are revolving around being a villain and celebrating being a villain and bringing 'Ek Villain Returns' to you." Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor Reveals Trailer of the Mohit Suri Directorial is Almost Ready.

Looking back, Arjun has had a "pretty fun year". Now he has a gamut of releases coming up starting with Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Lady Killer. Arjun, whose first job in the film industry was as an assistant director on Nikhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003, said: "I have had the chance to play a complete villain and the release of 'Bhoot Police'. I managed to shoot Kuttey and I have just almost completed The Lady Killer. So, (I have) been able to be in three different worlds... Also and I am looking forward to a theatrical release. It has been a fun year." The Lady Killer: Bhumi Pednekar And Arjun Kapoor Pose Together For Some ‘Killer’ Pictures!

With a string of releases lined up, Arjun feels the responsibility. "The pressure is always there but then the excitement is also a lot. It has a lot to do with the fact that these are three films I shot after selecting them with a lot of excitement and care in order to make sure that I present myself to the audience in a new dynamic way. There is a lot of intensity in all three films," said Arjun, who is fondly called 'Baba' by his fans.

The Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor describes Ek Villain Returns as "very cinematic". He shared that Kuttey "has mad energy" and that The Lady Killer has "the raw edgy intensity" which he wanted to explore. "So, the pressure is to make sure that the audiences enjoy all the three films and my work comes across as different. But that pressure is good. One must always have that pressure while making a film...You can't take the audiences for granted. Nervous excitement is the best way to put it," added the actor, who is in a relationship with diva Malaika Arora. Arjun says he is looking forward to see how the audiences react to him.

2021 and 2022 have been years of personal developments for Arjun. He is focussing on his health and has taken to fitness seriously. "I think it has been a year of my personal developments also. I have learnt to take care of myself also... Yeah, so right now is the new exciting times. The year that has gone by will allow me to see the results in the coming year. So, looking forward to my hard work paying dividends and love from the audience."

