A seven-minute video recently went viral on social media, claiming to be a sneak peek of Kangana Ranaut's upcoming biographical historical drama film movie, Emergency. Many believe this clip is a teaser for the highly anticipated film. The caption accompanying it, 'Trailer of Emergency. It will give Congress goosebumps. Could be the biggest film ever. Exciting & amazing. Share it everywhere,' has stirred curiosity among viewers. The video shows a lady dressed as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi discussing something with her staff. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Reveals Working On The Movie Gave Her 'Deeper' Understanding of Indian History.

Fact Check

However you don't need to know anything about Emergency to realise that the actress playing former Indian PM is not Kangana Ranaut, who is donning the role in her second directorial The viral seven-minute video is, in fact, a segment from the 2019 Hindi movie PM Narendra Modi, with Kishori Shahane playing the role of Indira Gandhi in the film. The whole movie was uploaded by a YouTube channel titled PM Narendra Modi 2019 Hindi Full Movie. This specific seven-minute excerpt appears precisely at the 25:24 mark of the film. The movie was released on May 24, 2019, and directed by Omung Kumar. It stars Vivek Oberoi, Boman Irani, and Barkha Bisht. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Heads to Delhi For Recce of Her Film on Former PM Indira Gandhi.

Check Out The Viral Video With Fake Claim:

Trailer of Emergency It will send chills in the spine of CONgress Have the potential to be biggest film of All Time Sensational & Superb Spread it like a Wild Fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/327D4PnFjx — Flt Lt Anoop Verma (Retd.) 🇮🇳 (@FltLtAnoopVerma) November 26, 2023

Watch the Trailer of PM Narendra Modi Biopic:

Apart from a few character posters, Emergency has not dropped any trailers yet. The Kangana Ranaut film was initially slated to release in November 2023, but has now been postponed to 2024. The movie also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhry, Milind Soman, Vishak Nair and late Satish Kaushik.

