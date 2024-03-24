Emraan Hashmi celebrates his 45th birthday on March 24. Renowned for his suspense and thriller movies, Emraan Hashmi has levelled up as an actor with every film he has done. Despite a career spanning over two decades, Emraan has always remained an underrated actor. Speaking of Emraan Hashmi and not mentioning his songs is almost impossible. Probably after Rajesh Khanna and Shami Kapoor, Emraan is the only actor to be blessed with a vast list of iconic songs. All thanks to KK, Atif Aslam, Himesh Reshamiya and Pritam. From "Jhalak Dikhla Ja" to "Zara Sa", the list is quite long. Is Jannat 3 on Cards? Emraan Hashmi Says ‘I’m Ready’ As He Gives an Exciting Reply to His Fan’s Question.

As the actor celebrates his special day today, let us take the opportunity to rewind and go through some of the most beloved tracks of the actor that have stood the test of time.

"Tu Hi Meri Shab Hai" - Gangster

This romantic masterpiece from the movie Gangster stars Emraan Hashmi, Shiney Ahuja, and Kangana Ranaut. It has heart-touching lyrics from Sayeed Qadri, a composition by Pritam, and heavenly vocals from KK. This song brings back so many memories, doesn't it?

"Wo Lamhe Wo Baatein" - Zeher

From Emraan Hashmi, Udita Goswami and Shamita Shetty starrer Zeher, "Wo Lamhe Wo Baatein" was sung by Atif Aslam in his prime. The voice, the emotions and the feeling it carries is something special.

"Zara Sa" - Jannat

Probably the best song of Emraan Hashmi's career, "Zara Sa", from Jannat, is yet another masterpiece crafted by Pritam. KK's soulful voice creates one of the most romantic anthems in Bollywood of all time.

"Dil Ibaadat" - Tum Mile

It's 2024, and the song "Dil Ibaadat" continues to stir up the same blend of bittersweet emotions it always has. With Pritam's soulful composition, Sayeed Qadri's poignant lyrics, and KK's mesmerizing vocals, the song once again transports us to a realm where happiness and agony intertwine seamlessly.

"Jhalak Dikhla Ja" - Aksar

The song "Jhalak Dikhla Ja" from Aksar became a huge hit soon after its release. The craze this song had remains unmatchable even today. Himesh Reshammiya, who composed this peppy track, also sang it.

"Kaho Na Kaho" - Murder

The song "Kaho Na Kaho" from the movie Murder stars a stunning chemistry between Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat. Who hasn't tried to sing along to the Arabic part of the song, even if we don't quite know the right words?

"Aashiq Banaya Aapne" - Aashiq Banaya Aapne

"Aashiq Banaya Aapne" song features romantic chemistry between Emraan Hashmi and Tanushree Dutta. Sung and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, this iconic song remains one of the biggest hits from the 2000's. Ae Watan Mere Watan Audience Review: Watch or Skip Sara Ali Khan and Emraan Hashmi’s Patriotic Film? Here Are Tweets Worth Checking Out!.

After careful selection, we've curated his top hits into a collection showcasing his talent. Here's wishing the talented actor a very happy birthday and hoping he dazzles us with more iconic movies and unforgettable songs soon.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 24, 2024 12:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).