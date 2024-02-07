Bollywood couple Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have shocked fans with their decision to divorce after several years of marriage. In a joint statement, they announced their split, prioritising the welfare of their two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. Married for around 12 years, they stressed mutual respect and privacy during this transition, with their children's happiness being their main concern. Esha Deol-Bharat Takhtani Part Ways: From Marriage to Separation, a Look at Their 11-Year Relationship.

For those who wish to know about Esha's ex-husband, here's a brief on Bharat Takhtani.

Who is Bharat Takhtani?

Bharat, a notable Mumbai-based businessman, gained attention through his marriage to Esha Deol. Born into a Sindhi family on October 12, 1979, Bharat's parents are Pooja Takhtani and businessman Vijay Takhtani. He studied at Learner's Academy in Mumbai and later graduated from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics. As of 2021, his net worth is an impressive $20 million (about Rs 165 crore).

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani (Photo Credits: X)

Esha Earlier Spoke About Their Relationship

In her book Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another, Esha openly discussed their relationship. Following the birth of their second child, Miraya, Esha's focus on parenting left Bharat feeling neglected. Small oversights, like forgetting to buy him a new toothbrush or packing his lunch for work, led to tension, underscoring the struggle couples face in juggling family and personal life.

