Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s joint statement regarding their separation has left everyone shocked. Rumours about their separation began circulating when Esha started making solo appearances at events, including her mother Hema Malini’s 75th birthday bash. Furthermore, when Esha shared pictures on Instagram from the 2023 Diwali pooja, netizens commented on her posts asking about Bharat Takhtani’s whereabouts. Many began pointing out that Esha had stopped posting pictures with Bharat, and her solo appearances at events only fuelled speculations about trouble in their marital relationship. Esha Deol Enjoys Intimate Birthday Celebration With Her Daughters and Mom Hema Malini (View Pics).

Esha Deol, the daughter of veteran actors Dharmendra and Hema Malini, married businessman Bharat Takhtani at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai on June 29, 2012. The actress gave birth to their first child, named Radhya, in October 2017. In June 2019, Esha gave birth to their second child, a daughter named Miraya. On February 6, 2024, Esha and Bharat announced the end of their 11-year marriage.

Celebrating Bharat Takhtani’s Birthday In October 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani issued a joint statement regarding their separation. It read, “We have mutually & amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate that our privacy is respected throughout. Thank you, Esha Deol & Bharat Takhtani.” Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani Confirm Separation After 11 Years of Marriage – Read Joint Statement.

Esha & Bharat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

Amidst news of their separation, an excerpt from Esha Deol’s book, “Amma Mia: Stories, Advice and Recipes from One Mother to Another”, is going viral. The extract relates to Bharat Takhtani’s behavior after the birth of their second child. It reads, “After my second baby, for a short while, I noticed that Bharat was cranky and irritated with me. He felt that I wasn’t giving him enough attention. It is very natural for a husband to feel this way because at that time, I was consumed with Radhya’s playschool fiasco and feeding Miraya, and I was also between writing my book and dealing with my production meetings. So, he felt neglected.”

The Family Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi In August 2022

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DEOL (@imeshadeol)

However, the exact reason for Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani’s separation remains unknown.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2024 01:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).