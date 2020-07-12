On July 11, it was megastar Amitabh Bachchan who took to his social media and confirmed that he has been tested positive for coronavirus. Not just this, after a few hours, reports of Abhishek Bachchan also being infected with the bug made headlines. Amid this, while a section of fans wished the Bachchan's a speedy recovery, other rumours which surfaced online was that a few high-profile stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar to Hema Malini have been infected with COVID-19. And now, after Riddhima, it's Esha Deol who has rubbished the false reports. Anupam Kher's Mother, Brother, Sister-in-Law and Niece Test Positive for COVID-19, the Actor Confirms He Has Tested Negative (Read Tweet).

Esha took to her Twitter and clarified that her mother and veteran actress, Hema Malini is fit and fine. Ahead, she penned that the news all over the web is fake and urged one and all to not pay heed to them. She wrote, "My mother @dreamgirlhemais fit & fine! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern." After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan Test Positive for COVID-19, BMC Declares Their Juhu Bungalow Jalsa As a Containment Zone.

Check Out Esha Deol's Tweet Below:

My mother @dreamgirlhema is fit & fine 🧿 ! The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don’t react to such rumours! Thanks to everyone for their love & concern . ♥️🙏🏼 — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 12, 2020

Well, after Esha's tweet, we bet, fans of Hemaji might have breathed a sigh of relief. Earlier, when the news of Big B being infected with corona bug hit the web, Esha had also wished a speedy recovery for the Bollywood's star. "He is a fighter. He will come out of this ... He wins over everything.. This time too.. He will be fine. I pray that Amit uncle gets well soon ... back home safe & healthy Heart suit," she had written. Stay tuned!

