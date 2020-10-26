Farah Khan's former dance partner Hemu Sinh has passed. The film director and choreographer posted a picture with Hemu and shared the news about his demise. Hemu and Farah were dance partners in the '80s had travelled to dance competitions abroad. In fact, Farah's directorial Happy New Year revolved around the World Dance Championship, for she dug back into the memories of her participation in the competition with Hemu. 25 Years of Yaraana: Madhuri Dixit Reminisces Working with Rishi Kapoor and Farah Khan, Dedicates this Day to Them (View Tweet).

"My partner Hemu Sinha and I were in fact the first Indians to reach the WDC finals in 1986. It was held in London and it was really a big deal then. There were dancers from 32 countries participating and I think we were the worst. (Laughs) But we still won something over there. It was called the friendship award or something, because all the teams had voted for us as the friendliest team. I remember we were given a questionnaire to fill at that time and they had asked us what our dreams were and all. I had written that I wanted to become a filmmaker," Farah had said in an interview.

Earlier, Farah had posted a picture where she's perfectly nailing the Dirty Dancing lift with Hemu.

Check Out Farah Khan's Post Here:

Rest in Peace My dance partner, my guide, my friend Hemu Sinha 🙏🏻♥️🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Yo32qn9wJd — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) October 26, 2020

Check Out Farah Khan's Dirty Dancing Post Here:

"Rest in Peace my dance partner, my friend, my guide #hemusinha.. i hav only happy memories of you," Farah captioned her latest pic with Hemu on Instagram, that seems to have been clicked on the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Hemu had been Mini Mathur's choreographer on a season of the dance reality show.

