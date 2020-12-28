Looks like Farah Khan is not having a great time on the digital space. Well, its not in reference to any web show or project that the lady is involved in. We purely mean in the cyber space. The filmmaker's Instagram and Twitter account were recently hacked by the miscreants. While she managed to get her Instagram account recovered by her computer expert husband Shirish Khunder, her Twitter still remains in control of the bad guys. Farah Khan's Former Dance Partner Hemu Sinha Dies, Om Shanti Om Director Posts Throwback Pic as Tribute.

Taking to her Instagram. Farah posted and informed her followers that her Twitter account is yet to be retrieved. She also went on to ask everyone to be vigilant and not click on any malicious links that can lead to other accounts being hacked. Bigg Boss 14: Judge Farah Khan Tags Rubina Dilaik As Mind-Blowing, Roots for #PaviJaz (Watch Video).

Check Out the Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farah Khan Kunder (@farahkhankunder)

She wrote, "My Twitter account has been hacked as of last evening. Please do not click or reply if you get any message from it as it may be used to hack into your account too.." While every celeb, at some point has had to experience such hacks, looks like it is Farah's first. But hey... if miscreants can get through to Narendra Modi's twitter account that was linked to his website and hack it, looks like no one's safe right?

