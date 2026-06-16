‘Fashion Ke Naam Pe Kuch Bhi’: Kiran Rao Trolled for Wearing T-Shirt With a Saree at ‘Lagaan’ 25th Anniversary Screening in Mumbai (Watch Video)

Bollywood personalities gathered in Mumbai to celebrate the silver jubilee of the iconic film Lagaan on June 13, 2026. The grand reunion, hosted by producer-star Aamir Khan and director Ashutosh Gowariker, saw a galaxy of stars and the original cast in attendance. Among the attendees was filmmaker Kiran Rao, whose distinctive fashion choice quickly became the talk of social media. ‘Lagaan’: Aamir Khan Speaks on 25th Anniversary Screening of Movie at LIFF, Says Film Made With Belief, Passion and Honesty.

Kiran Rao at ‘Lagaan’ 25 Anniverary Screening in Mumbai

Kiran Rao, known for her unconventional style, arrived at the Lagaan 25-year celebration event alongside her son, Azad Rao Khan. For the special occasion, she sported a black graphic T-shirt emblazoned with the quirky Hindi slogan, "Mile Toh Sampark Kare" (If you meet, contact me). She paired this casual top with an elegant black-and-white checkered saree featuring a vibrant pink border. Completing her look were round spectacles, statement earrings, and her signature short hairstyle. Her ensemble presented a unique fusion of traditional Indian attire with a modern, relaxed sensibility.

Kiran Rao Pairs T-Shirt With Saree at Mumbai Event

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Netizens Troll Kiran Rao

While some admired Kiran Rao's individualistic fashion sense, her attire quickly became a subject of widespread discussion and criticism online. Netizens took to various platforms to troll the filmmaker, with many deeming her fusion look inappropriate for a high-profile, glamorous event celebrating such a significant milestone in Indian cinema. Comments ranged from questioning her decision to wear such an "ordinary" top with a saree to outright mockery.

How Did Netizens React to Kiran Rao's Viral Look

(Photo Credit: Instagram)

Some users even drew parallels to ex-husband Aamir Khan's rumoured upcoming marriage, with remarks like, "Perfect Dress For Aamir Khan's 4th Wedding" or questioning if she would wear the same outfit for his next nuptials. Others criticised the look saying, "

More About ‘Lagaan’

Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India, an epic period sports drama, was released on June 15, 2001. The film, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker and produced by Aamir Khan, who also starred in it, became a critical and commercial success. It featured a stellar cast including Aamir Khan, debutant Gracy Singh, and British actors Rachel Shelley and Paul Blackthorne. With music composed by the legendary AR Rahman, Lagaan was celebrated for its compelling storyline, performances, and anti-imperialist themes. Salman Khan’s New Haircut and Slim Look Goes Viral, Superstar Poses With Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan (Watch Videos).

Produced on a budget of approximately INR 25 crore (USD 5.3 million), the film went on to gross INR 65.97 crore (USD 13.98 million) globally during its initial release. Its enduring legacy is highlighted by its nomination for an Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in 2002, making it one of only three Indian films to achieve this recognition. To commemorate its 25th anniversary, Lagaan also had a special theatrical re-release from June 12 to June 14, 2026, allowing a new generation of audiences to experience the cinematic masterpiece on the big screen.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 11:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).